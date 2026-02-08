Best bets for Super Bowl 60

Powered by meaningful data: The PFF First Touchdown Finder uses early-game EPA to isolate fast-starting teams and likely first scorers. The PFF Player Prop Tool is powered by real-time projections, matchup context and AI-driven insights, giving bettors the clarity and confidence to make truly data-driven picks.

Super Bowl weekend brings the tightest spreads, the sharpest markets and the smallest margins for error. To help bettors navigate the biggest game of the year, PFF is leaning on its most advanced betting tools yet, including the new First Touchdown Finder and the PFF Player Prop Tool, to ground every angle in data rather than guesswork.

Across our Super Bowl coverage, we break down how early-game efficiency, player usage, matchup context and pricing come together to shape each market — from first touchdown scorers to passing, rushing and receiving props — using the same predictive models and premium data that power PFF’s betting ecosystem.

Super Bowl 60: Seahawks-Patriots betting preview (odds, lines, best bets) Quick Read 1,240 words, 7 minutes read time. Read Article Super Bowl 60 Betting Notebook Quick Read Ben Linsey provides data-driven, contextual betting notes for both sides of the ball for Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Read Article Super Bowl 60: PrizePicks best prop bets Quick Read Utilizing the PFF Player Prop Tool, here are two projections to target ahead of Super Bowl 60. Read Article PFF Bets of the Week: Super Bowl 60 Quick Read Super Bowl 60 is here, and PFF’s analysts have locked in their favorite bets of the week, powered by the PFF Player Prop Tool. Read Article The explosive-play angle bettors can’t ignore in Super Bowl 60 Quick Read Despite ranking top 10 in nearly every major defensive metric, Seattle finished the second half of the season squarely in the middle of the pack in explosive plays allowed. That presents a clear window for New England to generate offense, particularly because Drake Maye has been one of the NFL’s most effective deep throwers all season. Read Article