Best bets for Super Bowl 60
By Mark Chichester
  • Powered by meaningful data: The PFF First Touchdown Finder uses early-game EPA to isolate fast-starting teams and likely first scorers. The PFF Player Prop Tool is powered by real-time projections, matchup context and AI-driven insights, giving bettors the clarity and confidence to make truly data-driven picks.

Super Bowl weekend brings the tightest spreads, the sharpest markets and the smallest margins for error. To help bettors navigate the biggest game of the year, PFF is leaning on its most advanced betting tools yet, including the new First Touchdown Finder and the PFF Player Prop Tool, to ground every angle in data rather than guesswork.

Across our Super Bowl coverage, we break down how early-game efficiency, player usage, matchup context and pricing come together to shape each market — from first touchdown scorers to passing, rushing and receiving props — using the same predictive models and premium data that power PFF’s betting ecosystem.

Super Bowl 60: Seahawks-Patriots betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)
Quick Read

1,240 words, 7 minutes read time.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60 Betting Notebook
Quick Read

Ben Linsey provides data-driven, contextual betting notes for both sides of the ball for Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: PrizePicks best prop bets
Quick Read

Utilizing the PFF Player Prop Tool, here are two projections to target ahead of Super Bowl 60.

Read Article
PFF Bets of the Week: Super Bowl 60
Quick Read

Super Bowl 60 is here, and PFF’s analysts have locked in their favorite bets of the week, powered by the PFF Player Prop Tool.

Read Article
The explosive-play angle bettors can’t ignore in Super Bowl 60
Quick Read

Despite ranking top 10 in nearly every major defensive metric, Seattle finished the second half of the season squarely in the middle of the pack in explosive plays allowed. That presents a clear window for New England to generate offense, particularly because Drake Maye has been one of the NFL’s most effective deep throwers all season.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: Same-game parlays to target
Quick Read

With two top-three run defenses on the field, this Super Bowl sets up for a high-volume passing script that makes rushing unders and QB attempt overs work together.

Read Article
Against the NFL’s most disruptive defense, Drake Maye’s defining trait may decide Super Bowl 60
Quick Read

Using PFF’s disruption and create-rate data to evaluate Drake Maye, Sam Darnold and the Super Bowl betting angle.

Read Article
Finding value in first touchdown scorer bets with PFF’s First Touchdown Finder
Quick Read

Early-game efficiency, scripted usage and first-half red-zone data help surface first touchdown scorer bets where PFF’s model sees value — even in volatile longshot markets.

Read Article
