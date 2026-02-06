Super Bowl 60 Hub: Everything you need to know before kickoff

- Betting and tactical matchups to look for — that you won't find anywhere else: Timo Riske’s matchup analysis is an industry-leading piece that looks at how Super Bowl 60 will be decided at the structural level — from personnel groupings and coverage shells to pressure points in the trenches and the chess match between Seattle’s run-forcing offense and New England’s adaptability on defense.
- Clear, data-driven betting insights: Ben Linsey’s betting notebook and Mason Cameron’s betting preview combine for a clear, market-aware roadmap to Super Bowl 60: Seattle -4.5 in a lower-scoring game where pressure, not explosiveness, is the swing factor. Both point to the same stress point — Drake Maye’s postseason drop-off (sacks and fumbles) meeting a Seahawks front that wins without blitzing — which creates value in Seattle sack props and a game script that can still push Maye into high-volume passing.
Ben Linsey provides data-driven, contextual betting notes for both sides of the ball for Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.
Bradley Locker outlines five player matchups to watch in Super Bowl 60, headlined by Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Christian Gonzalez.
Utilizing the PFF Player Prop Tool, here are two projections to target ahead of Super Bowl 60.
Mason Cameron dives into the matchups and prop bets to target for Super Bowl 60.
On Sunday, Drake Maye will become the fourth quarterback under the age of 25 to participate in a Super Bowl in the PFF era (since 2006). Daire Carragher examines the eight previous examples of a quarterback leading their team to the Super Bowl within their first three NFL seasons.
This matchup is a chess match: Seattle wants to drag defenses into the box and punish them for it, while New England’s plan is to stay light, win inside and keep the Seahawks’ explosive pass game bottled up.
A data-driven breakdown of where Sam Darnold and Drake Maye thrive — and where each quarterback could be vulnerable — as the Seahawks and Patriots clash in Super Bowl 60.
PFF’s media research team has been hard at work this week, preparing for kickoff by pulling data-driven insights and talking points for our broadcast partners around the league. Now, we’re sharing those same nuggets with you. So, whether you’re looking to hit on your bets or just get smarter about the game, these are the key storylines to know for the biggest game of the year.
PFF graded every player on every play during the 2025 NFL season, and these were the top Seahawks and Patriots by PFF overall grade.
We examine both team's defenses through EPA per play and success rate and then compare those numbers to the other 18 Super Bowl participants of the past decade.
Both the Patriots and Seahawks leaned on rookie leaders this season. And some, like first-round pick Grey Zabel, are playing their best football at the right time.
Bradley Locker breaks down three keys that the Seahawks and Patriots will look to accomplish to win Super Bowl 60.
Daire Carragher details the schematic keys for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks that could decide Super Bowl 60.
We examine both team's attacks through EPA per play and success rate and then compare those numbers to the other 18 Super Bowl participants of the past decade.
We're going position by position and determining who has the edge in Super Bowl 60 — the Patriots or the Seahawks?
The spotlight can't shine on every player, but to make it to a Super Bowl, you need unsung heroes. Here are three for each of the Patriots and Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl 60.
Daire Carragher breaks down the six PFF postseason records that could be in jeopardy during Super Bowl 60.
With the Super Bowl 60 matchup set — a rematch of Super Bowl 49 between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks — it’s fair to wonder how both teams got here. How did their paths merge, and more importantly, who were the standout players every week for both teams?
The New England Patriots are headed to Super Bowl 60. Major improvements in run defense helped them get there.
Max Chadwick details the highest-graded Super Bowl performances by rookies in the PFF era as we close in on Super Bowl 60.
Ahead of Super Bowl 60 between the Patriots and the Seahawks, we're looking at the highest-graded Super Bowl wide receiver performances in the PFF era.
Zoltán Buday breaks down how the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie class powered their Super Bowl run.
The New England Patriots are off to Super Bowl 60, anchored by a much-improved offensive line.