Super Bowl 60 Hub: Everything you need to know before kickoff

By PFF.com
  • Betting and tactical matchups to look for — that you won't find anywhere else: Timo Riske’s matchup analysis is an industry-leading piece that looks at how Super Bowl 60 will be decided at the structural level — from personnel groupings and coverage shells to pressure points in the trenches and the chess match between Seattle’s run-forcing offense and New England’s adaptability on defense.
  • Clear, data-driven betting insights: Ben Linsey’s betting notebook and Mason Cameron’s betting preview combine for a clear, market-aware roadmap to Super Bowl 60: Seattle -4.5 in a lower-scoring game where pressure, not explosiveness, is the swing factor. Both point to the same stress point — Drake Maye’s postseason drop-off (sacks and fumbles) meeting a Seahawks front that wins without blitzing — which creates value in Seattle sack props and a game script that can still push Maye into high-volume passing.
Super Bowl 60 Betting Notebook
Super Bowl 60 Betting Notebook

Quick Read

Ben Linsey provides data-driven, contextual betting notes for both sides of the ball for Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Read Article
The 5 best NFL player matchups to watch during Super Bowl 60
The 5 best NFL player matchups to watch during Super Bowl 60

Quick Read

Bradley Locker outlines five player matchups to watch in Super Bowl 60, headlined by Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Christian Gonzalez.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: PrizePicks best prop bets
Super Bowl 60: PrizePicks best prop bets

Quick Read

Utilizing the PFF Player Prop Tool, here are two projections to target ahead of Super Bowl 60.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: Seahawks-Patriots betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)
Super Bowl 60: Seahawks-Patriots betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)

Quick Read

Mason Cameron dives into the matchups and prop bets to target for Super Bowl 60.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: How young quarterbacks have fared on the NFL's biggest stage
Super Bowl 60: How young quarterbacks have fared on the NFL’s biggest stage

Quick Read

On Sunday, Drake Maye will become the fourth quarterback under the age of 25 to participate in a Super Bowl in the PFF era (since 2006). Daire Carragher examines the eight previous examples of a quarterback leading their team to the Super Bowl within their first three NFL seasons.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: The tactical matchups behind Seahawks vs. Patriots
Super Bowl 60: The tactical matchups behind Seahawks vs. Patriots

Quick Read

This matchup is a chess match: Seattle wants to drag defenses into the box and punish them for it, while New England’s plan is to stay light, win inside and keep the Seahawks’ explosive pass game bottled up.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60 QB Breakdown: What Sam Darnold and Drake Maye do well, where they might struggle
Super Bowl 60 QB Breakdown: What Sam Darnold and Drake Maye do well, where they might struggle

Quick Read

A data-driven breakdown of where Sam Darnold and Drake Maye thrive — and where each quarterback could be vulnerable — as the Seahawks and Patriots clash in Super Bowl 60.

Read Article
PFF Grades and Data: Key insights for Super Bowl 60
PFF Grades and Data: Key insights for Super Bowl 60

Quick Read

PFF’s media research team has been hard at work this week, preparing for kickoff by pulling data-driven insights and talking points for our broadcast partners around the league. Now, we’re sharing those same nuggets with you. So, whether you’re looking to hit on your bets or just get smarter about the game, these are the key storylines to know for the biggest game of the year.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: Highest-graded players for the Seahawks, Patriots
Super Bowl 60: Highest-graded players for the Seahawks, Patriots

Quick Read

PFF graded every player on every play during the 2025 NFL season, and these were the top Seahawks and Patriots by PFF overall grade.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: How do the Patriots' and Seahawks' defenses compare to recent contenders?
Super Bowl 60: How do the Patriots' and Seahawks' defenses compare to recent contenders?

Quick Read

We examine both team's defenses through EPA per play and success rate and then compare those numbers to the other 18 Super Bowl participants of the past decade.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60 Preview: Rookies set to play pivotal roles
Super Bowl 60 Preview: Rookies set to play pivotal roles

Quick Read

Both the Patriots and Seahawks leaned on rookie leaders this season. And some, like first-round pick Grey Zabel, are playing their best football at the right time.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: Keys to victory for Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots
Super Bowl 60: Keys to victory for Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots

Quick Read

Bradley Locker breaks down three keys that the Seahawks and Patriots will look to accomplish to win Super Bowl 60.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: Schematic keys for each team that could decide the game
Super Bowl 60: Schematic keys for each team that could decide the game

Quick Read

Daire Carragher details the schematic keys for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks that could decide Super Bowl 60.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: How do the Patriots' and Seahawks' offenses compare to recent contenders?
Super Bowl 60: How do the Patriots' and Seahawks' offenses compare to recent contenders?

Quick Read

We examine both team's attacks through EPA per play and success rate and then compare those numbers to the other 18 Super Bowl participants of the past decade.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: Ranking Patriots, Seahawks at every position group
Super Bowl 60: Ranking Patriots, Seahawks at every position group

Quick Read

We're going position by position and determining who has the edge in Super Bowl 60 — the Patriots or the Seahawks?

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: Three unsung heroes for Patriots, Seahawks
Super Bowl 60: Three unsung heroes for Patriots, Seahawks

Quick Read

The spotlight can't shine on every player, but to make it to a Super Bowl, you need unsung heroes. Here are three for each of the Patriots and Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl 60.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60 Record Watch: Six PFF postseason records in jeopardy
Super Bowl 60 Record Watch: Six PFF postseason records in jeopardy

Quick Read

Daire Carragher breaks down the six PFF postseason records that could be in jeopardy during Super Bowl 60.

Read Article
Super Bowl 60: The weekly performances that mattered most for the Seahawks and Patriots
Super Bowl 60: The weekly performances that mattered most for the Seahawks and Patriots

Quick Read

With the Super Bowl 60 matchup set — a rematch of Super Bowl 49 between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks — it’s fair to wonder how both teams got here. How did their paths merge, and more importantly, who were the standout players every week for both teams?

Read Article
Ahead of Super Bowl 60, the Patriots' run defense has turned a corner
Ahead of Super Bowl 60, the Patriots' run defense has turned a corner

Quick Read

The New England Patriots are headed to Super Bowl 60. Major improvements in run defense helped them get there.

Read Article
5 highest-graded Super Bowl performances by rookies in the PFF era
5 highest-graded Super Bowl performances by rookies in the PFF era

Quick Read

Max Chadwick details the highest-graded Super Bowl performances by rookies in the PFF era as we close in on Super Bowl 60.

Read Article
10 highest-graded Super Bowl wide receiver performances since 2006
10 highest-graded Super Bowl wide receiver performances since 2006

Quick Read

Ahead of Super Bowl 60 between the Patriots and the Seahawks, we're looking at the highest-graded Super Bowl wide receiver performances in the PFF era.

Read Article
The Seattle Seahawks are riding rookie impact all the way to the Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks are riding rookie impact all the way to the Super Bowl

Quick Read

Zoltán Buday breaks down how the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie class powered their Super Bowl run.

Read Article
The Patriots' OL Turnaround: How one of the worst lines in the NFL became the foundation of a Super Bowl run
The Patriots' OL Turnaround: How one of the worst lines in the NFL became the foundation of a Super Bowl run

Quick Read

The New England Patriots are off to Super Bowl 60, anchored by a much-improved offensive line.

Read Article
