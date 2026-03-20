2026 NFL Free Agency: 10 unsigned players who can be steals

Several accomplished receivers are still available: Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Keenan Allen are worthwhile veterans who can still perform in 2026.

Calais Campbell is still going: Although Campbell will turn 40 before the 2026 season, he's a viable run defender who offers some juice against the pass as well.

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Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

When the NFL’s legal tampering window opens in early March, the dash to free agency glory officially begins. Top names fly off the board in hours or even minutes, often leaving few compelling options entering Day 2.

The 2026 free agency cycle certainly followed suit. Players like Alec Pierce, Tyler Linderbaum and Kenneth Walker III had all signed by the end of the day on March 9. Even stragglers like Trey Hendrickson, Kyler Murray and Romeo Doubs found their new destinations by March 12.

However, what makes the offseason so compelling is that some of the most impactful acquisitions don’t happen until much later. Top 2025 free-agent additions like Rasul Douglas and Keenan Allen didn’t even sign until August, making a tremendous impact despite being on the market for months.

Below are 10 unsigned free agents who, come January, we may wonder how they weren’t scooped up earlier.

WR Stefon Diggs

Just last offseason, the Patriots invested $63.5 million in Diggs to make him the team’s top wideout. He delivered just as advertised, recording an 82.6 PFF receiving grade and averaging 2.08 yards per route run — both of which placed 10th among qualified receivers. Further, Diggs dropped just 2.9% of his catchable targets, tied for the second-lowest in that group.

New England released Diggs prior to the start of the new league year because of his elevated 2026 cap hit, but not based on his stellar performance. Although Diggs will be 33 in November and could face a suspension stemming from strangulation and assault charges, he’s continued to play like a top-tier asset when healthy. Indeed, Diggs has earned at least a 77.6 receiving grade every season of his 11-year career.

Likely to sign a one-year contract, Diggs may not be a long-term solution to a team’s receiving corps. At the same time, the veteran is still a high-caliber player who would make countless rooms better.

The Bills came up short again in 2025, but Bosa certainly contributed to the team’s defensive improvement. Across 654 snaps, his most since 2021, Bosa collected 54 pressures across an 85.5 PFF pass-rush grade. Further, Bosa’s 15.0% pass-rush win rate tied for 20th among qualified edge defenders.

Entering his age-31 season, Bosa may not be a perfect edge defender given his struggles against the run — earning a 52.0 PFF run-defense grade last season. On top of that, his 22.8% missed tackle rate is the 13th-highest at the position since 2024. However, Bosa is unquestionably still a great down-to-down pass-rusher who could change the outlook and ceiling of several defensive lines.

CB Rasul Douglas

Douglas finds himself in a similar position to 2025, still without a new logo to don despite the arrival of late March. Yet it’s not because of Douglas’ performance last season, which was outstanding. Among 69 qualified cornerbacks in 2025, Douglas placed 21st in PFF coverage grade (72.6), 10th in passer rating allowed (72.6) and tied for 17th in reception rate given up (54.7%).

The yearly volatility of cornerbacks age 30 or older is high, which likely explains the lack of interest in Douglas so far. On top of that, he himself has been highly inconsistent, finishing with a 51.6 coverage grade in 2024. Nonetheless, if Douglas maintains his tremendous coverage acumen in 2026, he’ll be another bargain — and one of the league’s best signings regardless of position.

WR Tyreek Hill

After a magical two-year run to kickstart his Dolphins career, the last two campaigns didn’t go as planned for Hill in Miami. But prior to his season-ending injury and eventual release this offseason, Hill was still a dynamic option in 2025. Across four games, the veteran accrued an 81.0 PFF receiving grade with a gaudy 2.55 yards per route run, 17 first downs gained and just one drop.

What the rest of Hill’s career looks like at 32 years old following a catastrophic leg injury is very much up in the air; he may not be able to play at all in 2026. Still, it’s not often that the player with the third-best receiving grade over the last four seasons appears on the market. Even if Hill can’t suit up until the second half of next season, he could be a low-risk, high-upside signing who can still provide major explosiveness in the passing game.

T Taylor Decker

After indicating he would return for an 11th season, Decker was released by the Lions to curtail a dominant run along the team’s blindside. He and Detroit reportedly could not agree on a new contract, prompting his release, but Decker is still a quality tackle. Last season, Decker allowed only two sacks across 525 opportunities, and his 6.3% pressure rate was 22nd among 40 qualified tackles.

Staying healthy for a full campaign has ailed Decker of late, as he’s played under 975 snaps in each of the last two years. His work in the run game also seemed to decline last season, finishing in the 29th percentile on negatively graded run plays.

Even at 31, Decker is at least a solid starter with a wealth of experience at left tackle — and that’s always worth something. Having posted at least a 67.9 overall PFF grade in eight straight years, Decker could provide stability as a standout nearing the twilight of his career.

Dl Calais Campbell

Playing on his fourth team in four years, Campbell still impressed with the Cardinals last season. He earned a 72.2 overall PFF grade, marking his 14th straight campaign reaching at least a grade that high. While his pass-rushing productivity dipped a bit, Campbell was strong against the run with a 69.2 PFF run-defense grade and an 85th-percentile run stop rate (9.0%).

Turning 40 before the start of the new season, it’s unknown whether or not Campbell will continue to lace up his cleats. Despite his age, he’s far more than simply a mentor and role player. Campbell is still good for around 500 snaps and foundational run play, which could make him a savvy get.

Somewhat akin to Campbell, Zeitler keeps on chugging despite wearing new uniforms almost annually. After arriving in Tennessee last spring, Zeitler enjoyed a successful stint as the Titans’ right guard by recording a 74.5 overall PFF grade. In fact, Zeitler was one of six qualified guards with a 70.0-plus PFF pass- and run-blocking grade.

Although Zeitler’s efforts in the run game were his calling card in 2024, his play fell to a 70.8 run-blocking mark last season. On top of that, four of Zeitler’s 16 pressures given up were converted into sacks, and he’s permitted nine sacks over the last two years.

The 36-year-old Zeitler isn’t a putative star anymore, but he’s quietly kept playing at a respectable level. His balanced efforts can round out the middle of an offensive line.

WR Keenan Allen

Allen’s one year away from the Chargers didn’t cause him to lose any rhythm back in Los Angeles. Reunited with Justin Herbert in 2025, Allen flourished with a 76.1 PFF receiving grade, 1.62 yards per route run and 51 first downs gained. On top of that, he brought in at least 48% of his contested targets for the third straight year.

Turning 34 in April, Allen probably wouldn’t be any team’s top receiver on either a volume or efficiency basis. Plus, he’s been less surehanded of late, dropping 21 passes since 2023.

Still, there’s surely a place for Allen as a quality option to complement a receiver corps. Producing at least a 92.4 receiving grade in the short, intermediate and deep ranges last season, Allen has good football left in his decorated cleats.

Cousins’ tenure in Atlanta didn’t go as expected, leading to his release after only two seasons into a four-year, $180 million contract. Although Cousins didn’t play like the game-changing quarterback that the Falcons expected, he was certainly serviceable given that Michael Penix Jr. was both injured and inconsistent. Over the last two years, Cousins played to a 75.6 PFF passing grade with 22 big-time throws across 774 dropbacks.

Turning 38 in August, Cousins has been more careless with the ball in the last few years by committing 29 turnover-worthy plays. On top of that, his age means he’s best suited to be either a year-long or bridge starter for a team.

Cousins definitely isn’t the quarterback he was when he last hit the free-agent market in 2024. Yet multiple squads could still benefit from his services, especially considering he will likely sign a one-year contract under $15 million.

Thompson rekindled things with former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott by joining the Bills last June. He unexpectedly emerged as a starter as Buffalo dealt with multiple linebacker injuries, playing 545 snaps — his most since 2022. Thompson was a real asset in coverage, placing ninth among qualified linebackers in PFF coverage grade (72.2) and tying for 12th in passer rating when targeted (89.5).

It’s important to acknowledge Thompson’s woes in other departments, including missing 20% of his tackles and boasting a 60.7 PFF run-defense grade. Considering he’ll be 32 in April, those elements of his game are harder to overlook, especially given that linebacker pass play isn’t overly stable every year.

Thompson may not have many seasons left in the tank, but the longtime standout could better linebacker rooms around the NFL if his coverage abilities are maintained in 2026.