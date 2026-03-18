2026 NFL Draft: Worst-case scenario for all NFC teams

The Cowboys need to focus on defense: Armed with two picks in the top 20, Dallas would be remiss if it didn't land two foundational pieces on that side of the ball.

The Commanders can't be tempted by Jeremiyah Love: Although pairing Love with Jayden Daniels could be electrifying, Washington has far greater needs.

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Estimated Reading Time: 24 minutes

The NFL Draft represents a fairytale night for many teams as they look to select dream prospects. However, things can quickly go awry amid flurries of trades and names flying off the board.

After previously outlining the scenario each AFC team must avoid during the 2026 NFL Draft, below is the nightmare outcome for each NFC squad.

Worst-case scenario: Forgo offensive line talent in the first two rounds

The Cardinals have addressed the offensive line in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft just once since 2016. and that was on Paris Johnson in 2023. As a result, Arizona’s offensive line ranked 26th in the league in 2025, with Johnson as their highest-graded player on the unit.

Teams are built in the trenches. With Arizona continually passing on such positions early in the draft, the team has struggled to consistently win games. If the Cardinals stand pat along their offensive line once again, expect the same results.

Worst-case scenario: Trade into the first round

You could argue that the Falcons trading into the first round to select another pass-rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft was a mistake. Consider that the Falcons missed the playoffs and gave the Rams the 13th overall pick in exchange for the 26th overall selection that was used on edge defender James Pearce Jr. Pearce flashed at times but was largely inconsistent, finishing with a 64.2 PFF pass-rush grade and just a 10.8% pass-rush win rate.

With all the holes the Falcons still have on their roster, the worst thing they could do in 2026 is think they are one piece away from Super Bowl contention. That means they shouldn’t trade future picks to get back into Round 1.

Worst-case scenario: Using valuable draft ammo at RB

Another NFC South team with multiple holes to fill on the roster. Carolina was poor on defense in 2025, ranking 23rd in EPA per play allowed. Although the unit flashed at times, down-to-down consistency was lacking — resulting in a losing record despite making the playoffs.

The last thing the Panthers need is another draft pick dedicated to running back. Even with Rico Dowdle departing in free agency, the team used draft picks on the position in each of the past two years for Jonathon Brooks in 2024 and Trevor Etienne in 2025.

While you can argue that the Panthers don’t have a top-tier running back, trying to force that position with big-time needs on defense won’t help Carolina slow down high-powered offensive attacks in the NFC.

Worst-case scenario: Not addressing defense early in the draft

The addition of head coach Ben Johnson did wonders for the Bears, as they rebuilt the offensive line. Further, Johnson’s coaching and scheme allowed Caleb Williams to start showing his playmaking abilities. While improvement is needed on offense, that needs to come from Williams himself in terms of accuracy and down-to-down consistency.

The Bears’ defense was the best at generating turnovers in 2025. But if turnovers didn’t occur, the unit was a sieve — allowing opposing offenses to run and pass up and down the field and ranking 25th in success rate allowed.

In a defense-heavy draft, the Bears are in a good position to fill their needs on that side of the ball. If they don’t, it’ll be a mistake.

Worst-case scenario: Don’t come out of the draft with difference-makers on defense

The Cowboys are in a similar situation to the Bears except, with a defense that didn’t generate turnovers at a league-high rate. Dallas ranked last in the NFL in both EPA per play allowed and success rate.

With two first-round picks, the Cowboys need to double up on the defensive side of the ball. Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense was one of the most explosive in the NFL in 2025. While Prescott has been inconsistent over the past several years, using a premium pick on the team’s offense in 2026 is not the route to take.

Worst-case scenario: Failing to address offensive line early in the draft

After a couple of years of having one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, the Lions took a step back in 2025. Regaining the unit’s elite status is crucial for the team’s continued success. Failing to address the offensive line early in the 2026 NFL Draft risks immediate regression in one of the team’s biggest strengths, which anchors both Detroit’s running game and Jared Goff’s consistent production.

With Taylor Decker having been released and other players playing more inconsistently, securing young, high-end talent is necessary to prevent a steep decline — like we saw from the Cleveland Browns.

A weakened offensive line would expose Goff to more pressure, potentially leading to more turnovers and a dip in offensive efficiency. Therefore, bypassing an early opportunity to replenish the trenches would be a mistake that undermines Detroit’s entire offensive philosophy.

Worst-case scenario: Don’t address cornerback early in the draft

The Green Bay Packers‘ defense was consistently undermined in 2025 by glaring inconsistencies in their secondary, particularly at the cornerback position. Injuries and a lack of depth exposed the unit to repeated explosive passing plays, preventing the defense from ever reaching its full potential. That low point was only magnified after the Micah Parsons injury.

The Packers are currently thin on high-end, reliable outside cornerback talent capable of matching up against the NFC's top receivers. Failing to inject immediate juice into this position via the early rounds of the draft would severely limit the Green Bay defense's ability to pressure quarterbacks and defend successfully against quality opponents. Prioritizing an impact cornerback is essential for turning the Packers’ defense into a reliable unit and supporting their Super Bowl aspirations.

Worst-case scenario: Trading for draft picks in 2027/2028 and failing to add impact players in what could be Matthew Stafford’s last season

Matthew Stafford has flirted with retirement the past few years, as he’s dealt with nagging injuries. At 38, he isn’t getting any younger. At the same time, Stafford is coming off the best season of his career, finishing the regular season with an elite 93.3 PFF passing grade — marking his first time posting a 90.0-plus passing grade.

NFL history shows us that quarterbacks don’t have a long shelf life after they turn 37 years old, Tom Brady notwithstanding. Our most recent example is Aaron Rodgers, who won back-to-back MVPs but has been playing at an average level since then. Stafford likely has one or maybe two more great seasons left in the tank.



With two first-round picks, finding immediate high-impact players is a must for one last Super Bowl run before Stafford hangs up the cleats.

Worst-case scenario: Fail to address secondary

The Vikings' defensive success under their exotic scheme hinges on the secondary's ability to hold coverage long enough for the blitz and creative pressure packages to land. While the unit generates pressure at the highest rate in the NFL, inconsistent cornerback and safety performance in 2025 allowed too many quick-strike plays, neutralizing the pass rush's effectiveness.

Opposing offenses successfully targeted the Minnesota secondary’s lack of depth and high-end talent, leading to critical breakdowns in key moments. Without substantial upgrades in coverage, the Vikings' defense will remain vulnerable to being picked apart by high-level quarterbacks who can read and exploit their aggressive scheme

Investing early in the secondary is essential to maximize the impact of Minnesota’s their league-leading pass rush and transform the defense into an elite unit.

Worst-case scenario: Not surrounding Tyler Shough with protection and weapons

The big question mark for the Saints is whether or not Shough is the franchise quarterback the organization has been searching for since Drew Brees’ retirement. He flashed at times in 2025, giving the team hope for the future, but he needs to take a leap forward in 2026 to show he has staying power.

The best way to find out the answer to the question is to give the young quarterback all the weapons and time to find those players. The Saints have multiple holes on offense and defense, so building either side isn’t the worst option. But if New Orleans’ quarterback position is solved with Shough, focusing on offense with its first pick is a must.

Worst-case scenario: Not adding offensive linemen to protect Jaxson Dart

One of the surprises of the 2025 NFL season was the massively improved play from the New York Giants’ offensive line, as the unit finished 2025 ninth in PFF’s final rankings. Although right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was re-signed, the future hangs in the balance with guard Greg Van Roten.

Dart was able to play well as a rookie with good protection, but he didn’t enjoy the talents of Malik Nabers — who suffered a torn ACL in Week 4. Nabers will return and provide a phenomenal weapon for Dart to target, so investing further in the offensive line to keep Dart upright is a must for the Giants in 2026.

Worst-case scenario: Being unable to find a long-term solution after Dallas Goedert

Let's be honest here, the Eagles’ roster is well-positioned to just take the best player available at most spots in the draft. Philadelphia has continually drafted well and built one of the best teams in the NFL, so adding depth to that at any position will generally bode well.

The Eagles re-signed Goedert to a one-year contract, retaining a good, consistent weapon over the middle of the field through at least 2026 — but with limited certainty after this year. While Goedert has never been an elite tight end in the league, he’s certainly performed at an above-average level for several years, and that’s not easy to do at the position.

Expect the Eagles to address the tight end position in the draft, though time will tell if they make the right selection.

Worst-case scenario: Failing to add depth on defense

The 49ers overachieved in 2025. Multiple injuries to critical players looked to derail the season, but excellent coaching and a next-man up mentality kept the team afloat to make the playoffs, even prevailing in the wild-card round.

San Francisco’s season ended with a blowout loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, as the devastating injuries to the team’s top two defensive players was too much to overcome. While Fred Warner and Nick Bosa returning will help considerably, their absences also highlighted the weaknesses elsewhere on the unit.

Finding another pass-rusher to pair with Bosa or a lockdown piece in the secondary would help the 49ers fill the holes the team possesses.

Worst-case scenario: Not focusing on protecting Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks, now firmly committed to Super Bowl-winning quarterback Sam Darnold, must prioritize fortifying the offensive line to maximize his effectiveness and longevity. While Darnold showed glimpses of elite play in 2025, pressure from the interior was an issue in the second half of the season.

Although the unit has seen some recent investments, depth and elite talent are still needed — especially at center and right guard — to handle the NFC West's disruptive defensive fronts.

Worst-case scenario: Prioritizing offense in a defense-heavy draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ defense struggled in 2025 against top offenses, particularly against the pass — finishing in the bottom half of the league in EPA per pass and success rate allowed. Key defensive players like Lavonte David are aging, and the team lacks high-end, young talent across the defensive line and in the secondary.

With a draft class lauded for its defensive prospects, prioritizing an offensive skill position would be a significant missed opportunity for the Bucs. They desperately need to find immediate impact players, especially at edge rusher and cornerback, to keep pace in a competitive NFC.

Failing to solidify these defensive holes early will likely doom the team to another season of inconsistent play and reliance on offensive shootouts.

Worst-case scenario: Drafting an RB early

The Commanders attempted to surround Jayden Daniels with veteran talent to make a push for a Super Bowl. However, those pieces didn’t pan out as Daniels took a step back and was oft-injured.

With several weaknesses on the roster, selecting a non-premium position with a decorated draft pick would be a massive misstep for an organization that has been able to find good running back talent late in the draft.

With Jeremyiah Love likely to be available at the Commanders’ first pick, the temptation will be great. Yet, it must be resisted despite the potential of a high-powered Daniels and Love backfield.