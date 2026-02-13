2026 NFL Draft Profile: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 18 minutes

Background

Fernando Mendoza is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback who recently completed a historic 2025 season with the Indiana Hoosiers, leading them to a 15–0 record and the program's first ever national championship. Originally from Miami, Mendoza began his collegiate career at the University of California, where he played for two seasons before ultimately transferring to Indiana. During the 2025 campaign, he became the first player in Indiana history to win the Heisman Trophy, while also sweeping major honors including the Maxwell Trophy, Walter Camp and Davey O’Brien Awards.

2025 PFF Grades and Stats (rank out of 57 draft-eligible QBs)

PFF Overall Grade: 91.6 (2nd)

91.6 (2nd) Big-Time Throw %: 5.7 % (12th)

5.7 % (12th) Turnover-Worthy Play %: 2.6% (T-15th)

2.6% (T-15th) Adjusted Completion %: 79.0% (T-3rd)

79.0% (T-3rd) Accuracy %: 69.0% (2nd)

69.0% (2nd) Pressure-to-Sack Rate: 18.9% (36th)

18.9% (36th) PFF Clean-Pocket Grade: 92.5 (T-3rd)

92.5 (T-3rd) PFF Under-Pressure Grade: 70.3 (3rd)

Scouting Evaluation

When scouting quarterbacks, I break down their game into five overarching categories from most important to least: Processing/decision-making, accuracy/mechanics, pocket presence, playmaking/athleticism and arm talent. Then, using PFF’s Big Board Builder, I can assign a number grade out of 10. Below, I’ll go into detail about the grade I’ve given in each category.

Processing/Decision-Making: 8.5/10

One of my favorite parts of Mendoza’s game is his lack of hesitation in his decision-making. Mendoza knows exactly where he wants to go with the ball, and when he gets the look he wants, he immediately fires it. He does not care if there’s pressure in his face: He will take a hit to make the throw because he knows it will be open. Mendoza has no fear of making a throw, and it’s one of his best traits.

He doesn’t need to see receivers open before he throws it and can really anticipate windows in zone coverage before they’re open. The best place we can see that scenario play out is his attempts over the middle of the field. Windows are tight in the middle of the field, and if you aren't anticipating them, you’ll be late with your throw. Mendoza’s 93.3 PFF passing grade on throws over the middle of the field is second-highest among all draft-eligible quarterbacks.

Accuracy/Mechanics: 8.5/10

Mendoza’s ball placement is arguably his best trait. He’s shown a fantastic understanding of how to throw his receivers open in tight coverage and protect his receivers from oncoming defenders. That ability shows up the most when he is throwing back-shoulder fades. Mendoza and Indiana made a killing on back-shoulders in 2025 and seemingly went to it in every important situation.

In terms of Mendoza’s mechanics, nothing stands out as a glaring issue that needs to be fixed. He has a smooth, repeatable delivery, and that’s highlighted by his accuracy numbers. At PFF, we track every throw every FBS quarterback makes, and Mendoza stands near the top in almost every ball-location category. His overall 69.0% accuracy percentage is the second-highest among all draft-eligible quarterbacks, and his 16.3% uncatchable throw rate is also second-best. That means he is nearly always putting the ball on the frame of his receivers.

Pocket Presence: 7/10

Pocket presence for me is all about how you sense and deal with pressure in tight and collapsing pockets. When it comes to Mendoza, he is great at standing in the pocket and delivering throws. It's why his 70.6 PFF passing grade under pressure is second-best in this draft class. He will stand in and deliver throws, and that’s a fantastic skill to have.

Where he struggles, however, is sometimes getting a bit too panicky in the pocket. Mendoza tends to feel pressure that isn’t there and can bail clean pockets early. While his pressure-to-sack rate of 18.9% isn’t too concerning, he has far too often created his own pressure, which has then turned into sacks.

Mendoza was charged with some responsibility on a pressure 24.8% of the time — tied for the seventh-highest figure among draft-eligible quarterbacks. As he moves to the NFL, he’ll need to get a much better feel for pressure instead of always assuming the rush is coming.

Playmaking/Atleticism: 7.5/10

Mendoza might not set the world on fire with his playmaking ability or athleticism, but he has plenty of juice and can be a threat in the run game. He’s willing to take off and run, showing he can make defenders miss and beat defensive linemen to the edge. Not only is he a solid runner, but he’s also willing to keep his options available to continue to make plays with his arm out of structure. Those are all traits necessary for this new era of playmaking quarterbacks.

Arm Talent: 8.5/10

Mendoza’s arm strength and talent should be no concern. He might not ever be in the same tier as some of the top quarterbacks in today’s NFL, but he has more than enough juice to make all of the throws necessary. The ball doesn’t die when he throws it over 40 yards; he has the velocity to fit the ball into tight windows; and he can make the necessary passes on the run. Mendoza’s throws on the move might not look the most pleasing, and his form can get a bit messy, but he gets the job done — and that’s what matters.

Final Grade: 8.07 – High-End Starter

There are few flaws in Mendoza’s game, and he seems to be a very clean prospect that is worthy of the top pick. He constantly makes the correct decision; he has the arm talent required to make every throw; he possesses enough athleticism where he can be a threat in the run game; and his accuracy and ball placement are nearly elite.

While Mendoza might struggle early on with his feel in the pocket, I feel it’s something he can quickly clean up. I don’t know if I see him ever being one of the top-five-to-10 quarterbacks in the NFL, but there’s plenty there for him to be a quality starter in this league for a long time.