2026 NFL Draft: 5 teams that must nail their picks

The Giants have to get it right: With a slew of needs and two top-10 choices, New York has to balance filling vacancies with selecting blue-chip players.

The Eagles quietly face a big three days: Philadelphia must improve its current roster while also keeping an eye on the future, which might be without A.J. Brown.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 26 minutes

The NFL Draft is one of the most important points of the year in the football calendar. In the span of just three days, teams can dramatically alter their fortunes and lay the foundation for a decade or more of success.

The reality is that every team wants to assemble a robust draft class. But for certain organizations, there’s even more pressure to get it right.

In 2026, these five franchises are under particular scrutiny to execute a strong draft.

Even before acquiring another top-10 selection, the Giants stared down a humungous draft as they begin the John Harbaugh era. Now, the stage is even grander for general manager Joe Schoen.

In possessing two premier picks, New York has the chance to add a pair of multi-year center pieces around its young core. Ideally, those choices at No. 5 and 10 will both fortify the team’s 23rd-graded defense and keep building around second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. With needs at guard, receiver, defensive tackle, linebacker and cornerback, the Giants — with three picks in the top 37 — are in a position to fill those holes while also having the chance to add any kind of transcendent talent.

Overall, this is a rare opportunity for a new head coach to craft a roster in his vision. If these picks hit, it will have the Giants firmly in the playoff mix sooner than anticipated. Harbaugh and Schoen must hope that this go-round is better than four years ago, when the Giants grabbed Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal by Pick 7.

The Chiefs are in an unusual situation this draft cycle in possessing not only a top-10 pick, but also two selections on Day 1. General manager Brett Veach has his work cut out to fix a roster that still has Super Bowl aspirations.

Kansas City could go a number of ways with the ninth overall pick, including fortifying a defensive line that placed 19th in pass-rush win rate. On top of that, the Chiefs could look at a tackle given that Jaylon Moore gave up 27 pressures and three sacks in his first year with the team, plus with Josh Simmons suffering a wrist injury. At Pick 29, Veach’s attention might pivot to a cornerback room that lost both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, or wide receiver after the team sat 21st in PFF receiving grade.

With Patrick Mahomes entering his age-31 season off a torn ACL, Travis Kelce guaranteed only one more year and Chris Jones turning 32, the Chiefs need to maximize their championship window by retooling multiple position groups. Kansas City has done so before, but Veach must find a mix of instant fixes and future stars on both sides of the ball.

Boasting 11 picks while welcoming a new head coach and general manager, on top of trying to rebuild, is an ideal situation for the Dolphins.

After shedding the likes of Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bradley Chubb, Miami has its sights set on assembling a well-rounded roster with a five-year view. The team’s needs are great across the board — including at receiver, cornerback, edge defender and offensive line — but holding seven top-94 selections will help get back to contention.

Jon-Eric Sullivan benefits from the Dolphins’ roster flexibility, being able to realistically prioritize whichever positions he wants with two choices in the first round. Nonetheless, the first-year leader is tasked with having this roster in better shape for 2026 and beyond.

With needs at critical positions and four top-44 choices, the Jets absolutely must assemble a top-tier draft class.

Aaron Glenn’s inaugural year in New York was a complete disaster, with the Jets placing 31st in overall PFF grade and sitting no better than 29th in EPA per play on both sides of the ball. Despite a busy free-agent period, the team still seeks long-term help at wide receiver, cornerback, interior defender, quarterback and interior offensive line.

Assuming that the Jets will select either Ohio State’s Arvell Reese or Texas Tech’s David Bailey with the second overall pick, almost any combination is left on the table for Picks 16, 33 and 44. As part of a regime where the hourglass appears to be running out of sand, general manager Darren Mougey must push the right buttons — including weighing whether or not to select a top quarterback now or in 2027.

The Cowboys and Browns, who also wield two top-32 picks, would’ve been easy to pencil in for this final spot. Instead, I didn’t want to omit the Eagles — who are staring down what could be the beginning of a monumental two months.

Although the Eagles made the playoffs in 2025, the team regressed by ranking eighth in overall PFF grade and 20th in offensive success rate. For this coming year, Philadelphia has concerns at positions like safety and edge rusher after losing the likes of Jaelan Phillips and Reed Blankenship. Considering a purported A.J. Brown trade, a looming contract decision for Jalen Carter and Lane Johnson’s murky future, that list of needs swells even further.

Returning a championship-caliber core, general manager Howie Roseman has to both supplement his current group and continue building for the next phase. The Eagles’ ability to add talent with their trio of top-68 selections will influence whether they return to the top of the mountain — or continue to slip.