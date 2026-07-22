2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Dynasty Superflex top 150 for drafts

Josh Allen takes the No. 1 spot: The Buffalo Bills quarterback has consistently ranked at or near the top at quarterback, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Fewer quarterbacks near the top: Quarterback depth is stronger than usual, but so is the uncertainty at the pinnacle of the position. With more questions surrounding the top-10 options, fewer quarterbacks justify first-round consideration in drafts.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex, IDP and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF’s fantasy football rankings page.

These rankings are specifically for dynasty superflex drafts, with information on all 150 players. The writing is primarily focused on how the player will perform in 2026.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 22