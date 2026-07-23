2026 Fantasy Football: Bounce-back candidates for drafts

Justin Jefferson should return to the top five: Jefferson slipped to WR30 last season entirely because of dreadful quarterback play, and the addition of Kyler Murray, who has fueled elite fantasy receivers before, sets him up to bounce right back.

Ladd McConkey is poised for a career year: McConkey stayed elite on intermediate routes even as his volume dipped, and new coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme, plus better health and less target competition, should unlock the best version of him.

Bucky Irving remains Tampa Bay's clear lead back: Irving is one of just four backs with superb rushing and receiving grades over two seasons, and while Kenneth Gainwell‘s arrival has scared off drafters, a healthy Irving still profiles as a reliable fantasy starter.

Several NFL players disappointed fantasy football managers last season for multiple reasons. In some cases, it was injuries, but in others, changes to the offense or both.

While there were cases of declining veterans who might never return to their former value, there are players that we can expect to bounce back this season. All of these players should be healthier in 2026, and some of their offenses have changed, giving reason for optimism.

The average draft position listed is a consensus from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Last updated: Thursday, July 23