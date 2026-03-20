2026 Fantasy Football: Best free-agent signings for fantasy purposes

WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots: Doubs is primed for a career-best season in New England.

RB Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers: Mitchell provides the Chargers with an explosive change-of-pace presence.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

Building through the NFL draft is ideal for NFL front offices, though occasionally, capable starters and contributors make their way into free agency. High-profile veterans often take on fantasy-friendly roles after signing a multi-year contract with their new team.

The article below breaks down three of 2026’s best free-agent signings for fantasy football purposes.

The New England Patriots signed former Green Bay Packers X wide receiver Romeo Doubs, 25, to a four-year, $80 million contract in free agency. He will reportedly take over the role vacated by New England’s 2025 No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs, 32.

While other wide receiver additions remain possible for the Patriots, Doubs is currently primed for a career-best season operating as the team’s alpha receiver. Doubs earned a 74.6 PFF offense grade last year, the best among his four NFL seasons. For comparison, Diggs garnered an 83.1 offense grade.

Among 40 NFL wide receivers with at least 90 targets, Doubs’ 20.7% target rate ranks 24th; his 19.1% deep-target rate ranks 17th; his 1.86 yards per route run (YPRR) ties for 19th; his 67.0% catch rate places 14th; his 115.9 NFL passer rating when targeted slots sixth; his 12.9-yard average depth of target (aDot) ranks 11th; and his 77.3 PFF receiving grade is 21st. He is a reliable NFL starter.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff outlines Doubs’ expected role, saying the Patriots celebrated Doubs’ ability to line up on the perimeter, produce over the middle, play efficiently in the red zone and win on downfield passes.

Diggs also lined up in the slot at a 52.1% rate last season, while Doubs did so at a 13.8% rate. The latter averaged 2.24 YPRR in the slot, ranking second among five Packers wide receivers with at least 18 slot targets, and 1.78 YPRR on the perimeter, placing first among four Packers wide receivers with at least 18 perimeter targets. If Doubs can even mildly absorb Diggs’ slot role, it would meaningfully increase his fantasy-scoring upside.

Doubs should thrive as a high-value, centerfield target earner in New England. Among 28 NFL wide receivers with at least 20 targets secured 10-plus yards downfield between the painted numbers, Doubs’ qualifying 91.9 PFF receiving grade ties for 13th.

Likewise, among Packers skill position players from 2022-25, Doubs (58 qualifying targets) is the only player to earn more than 42 red-zone targets. He’s netted a qualifying 75.2 PFF receiving grade. Among 35 NFL wide receivers with at least 50 targets notched 20-plus yards downfield from 2023-25, Doubs’ (52 qualifying targets) qualifying 90.8 PFF receiving grade is 30th.

The Patriots’ new X wide receiver is currently primed for a career-best campaign.

The Los Angeles Chargers added high-end speed to their backfield by signing former Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell to a two-year, $9.3 million contract roughly six weeks after hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator. McDaniel successfully featured speedy, compact running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert during his time in Miami.

Mitchell will likely function as a change-of-pace back, rather than the featured starter, but McDaniel can be expected to effectively deploy Mitchell as an explosive playmaker. Mitchell tore his ACL, PCL, LCL and hamstring in 2023. He earned just a 57.4 PFF offense grade last season, though his play improved as time passed.

Mitchell stands 5-foot-8, 191 pounds with a 29.0 body mass index (BMI) rating. Achane gained weight during the 2024 offseason and is currently listed at 5-foot-9, 191 pounds with a 28.2 BMI. He earned an 89.6 PFF offense grade last year. Meanwhile, Mostert, a 12-year veteran, has gained and lost weight during his career but has often been listed at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds with a 29.4 BMI. He posted a 69.3 PFF offense grade in 2024, his final season in Miami.

Mitchell averaged 0.1 missed tackles forced per rushing attempt and 2.3 yards after contact per rushing attempt in Weeks 1-11, 2025 while recording a 50.5 PFF rushing grade. In Weeks 12-18, Mitchell averaged 0.21 missed tackles forced per rushing attempt and 3.9 yards after contact per rushing attempt while registering a 67.2 PFF rushing grade.

Among 73 NFL running backs with at least 12 targets in 2025, Mitchell (12 targets) placed 17th in YPRR (1.31). He’s averaged 1.70 YPRR among his three NFL seasons.

Mitchell will likely rely on efficiency rather than volume to score fantasy points, increasing his week-to-week volatility. Regardless, this is an excellent player-coach pairing. Mitchell should be treated as a high-upside RB3/flex option.

The Tennessee Titans reunited former New York Giants slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll by bringing both aboard this offseason. Robinson inked a four-year, $78 million contract and can be penciled in as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

As detailed in “Waiver wire pickups that won 2025 leagues”, Robinson “maintained his high-end target-earning ability and post-catch productivity” and produced seven career-best data points while significantly increasing his downfield usage last year, earning a 72.0 PFF offense grade that ranked second among his four NFL seasons.

Robinson, 25, should immediately assume No. 1 pass-catcher duties. A declining veteran and an unproven, young skill position corps currently comprise Tennessee’s pass-catching unit.

Pass-catching data for current Titans pass-catchers from 2025

Restrepo’s data points intrigue, though he received just six targets in his rookie season.

Robinson earned 263 targets and caught 185 passes over the last two seasons, respectively tying for fifth and ranking sixth among NFL wide receivers since 2024. He is a proven, high-volume target player and is now free to operate as his team’s clear-cut No. 1 pass-catcher. This is one of 2026’s best free-agent signings.