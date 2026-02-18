2025 PFF All-Playoff Team: The best players at every position in the postseason

The Super Bowl winners regularly feature: Four Seahawks players make the list.

The NFL playoffs are in the rearview mirror, and the Seattle Seahawks stand tall, delivering an excellent 29-13 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60. The Seahawks were the best team in the NFL and carried their success into the playoffs, but there were a lot of exceptional performances across the board.

Let’s take a look at PFF’s 2025 All-Playoff Team, looking at the highest-graded players from the postseason.

OFFENSE

The Bills faced an all-too-familiar feeling of disappointment in the 2025 playoffs. A more open playing field meant the Bills had as good a chance as ever to reach the Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era, but they fell to the Broncos 33-30 in the NFL divisional round.

Once again, though, Allen was a force multiplier in the postseason. His 90.9 PFF grade led all quarterbacks by a fair distance, with the former MVP completing a playoff-high 71.6% of his passes for 556 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Allen also had the fifth-highest big-time throw rate among quarterbacks (8.1%) and the fourth-lowest turnover-worthy play rate (2.4%). His arm, along with running back James Cook, carried a lackluster Bills team through a wild-card win against the Jacksonville Jaguars before succumbing to the Broncos on the road. Allen’s 94.0 PFF grade against the Jaguars, a game where he completed 28-of-35 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown while adding two rushing scores, was his highest in the playoffs since his wild-card victory against the Patriots in 2021.

Kenneth Walker cemented himself in Seahawks folklore this postseason, earning a 90.2 PFF grade — the highest among all running backs — as well as Super Bowl MVP honors. Walker’s postseason was a microcosm of everything special about his game. With his explosiveness, the ability to break tackles and get to the edge and his unwillingness to let a play die, Walker went on a tear.

Walker led the postseason with 313 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, and mustered two games of over 100 rushing yards, including a 135-yard performance against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. On top of that, Walker paced the playoffs with the most yards after contact (211), the most missed tackles forced (16) and the most runs of at least 10 yards (9).

Now, he enters free agency expecting to make a lot of money. Nothing bumps up your reputation like an excellent postseason run.

Injuries slowed down Dalton Kincaid’s momentum for the second season in a row, but the former first-round pick still managed to make some noise in the postseason. Despite being banged up, Kincaid’s 90.1 PFF grade across two playoff games led all tight ends.

Kincaid started slowly with a 69.8 PFF grade against the Jaguars in the wild-card round, catching three of five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown, but he exploded against the Broncos in the divisional round. Kincaid’s 92.2 PFF grade was a career high, as he caught all six targets thrown his way for 83 yards and a touchdown. In total, Kincaid had the second-most catches, fourth-most receiving yards and the most touchdowns among tight ends in the postseason.

The Jaguars fell to the Bills in an excellent wild-card round matchup, but Parker Washington still made a considerable impact in just one game. Washington led all receivers in the postseason with an 89.4 PFF grade, catching seven of 10 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown. Though a small sample size, Washington also led the NFL with 4.46 yards per route run.

Washington’s good work especially came when he faced zone coverage. He caught four of seven targets for 82 yards, and his 88.4 grade against zone was the highest among all receivers in the playoffs. Even with a wealth of receiving talent, it was the 2023 sixth-round pick that stepped up for the Jaguars.

The Packers limped to the playoffs on the back of four straight losses, and they fell to their rival Chicago Bears 31-27 in a close wild-card matchup. When the Green Bay offense was rolling, it was excellent, and WR Romeo Doubs was at the center of the group’s success.

Doubs caught eight of 11 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown, and his 88.9 PFF grade was second among receivers in the postseason. Doubs averaged a healthy 15.5 yards per reception, and his 3.44 yards per route run were the second-most.

Puka Nacua was the highest-graded receiver in the regular season, earning a 96.3 PFF grade while catching a league-high 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. That dominance continued into the postseason. Nacua was essentially the triple crown winner in the playoffs, leading all receivers in catches (24), receiving yards (332) and receiving touchdowns in three games, and his 86.0 PFF grade was third among wideouts.

Nacua garnered at least 10 targets in all three postseason games and compiled a 91.5 PFF grade against the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, hauling in nine of 14 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. The former BYU receiver has made the jump from a very good receiver to one of the NFL’s elite in 2025.

Even with all of the doubts over potential retirements along the Eagles’ offensive line, there should be solace that they still have one of the best left tackles in the game. Jordan Mailata’s 96.1 PFF grade in the postseason was not only the highest among tackles, but it was the best among every single player. The Eagles lost in the wild-card round to the 49ers, but Mailata was a juggernaut.

Mailata played 73 total snaps in the defeat to the 49ers, allowing just one pressure on 38 pass-blocking snaps. His 90.9 PFF pass-blocking grade and 95.2 PFF run-blocking grade both led all tackles. Mailata has been a star for the Eagles over the last few seasons, and that translated to a big playoff performance.

The Panthers ended their long playoff drought in 2025, winning the NFC South for the first time since 2015 and making the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Their ambitions ended after a 34-31 loss to the Rams in a game where the Panthers almost shocked the NFL, but their performance — particularly on the offensive line — turned some heads. Damien Lewis’s 81.1 PFF grade was the second-highest among all guards, and the highest among left guards in the postseason.

Lewis surrendered just three pressures on 47 pass-blocking snaps, and his 69.0 PFF pass-blocking grade was 14th among guards. Where he really shone, though — and where the Panthers’ offensive line has really made a name for itself — was as a run-blocker. Lewis compiled an 82.4 PFF run-blocking grade, the third-best at his position.

The Eagles transitioned incredibly well from Jason Kelce to Cam Jurgens over the last two seasons. Jurgens hasn’t hit the same heights as Kelce so far, but the former second-round pick has rounded into a nice player since taking over center duties from Kelce in 2024. Along those lines, Jurgens compiled a 75.8 PFF grade in the playoffs, the highest among all centers.

Jurgens was near-perfect in pass protection, allowing zero pressures on 38 pass-blocking snaps, and his 71.3 PFF pass-blocking grade was fourth among centers. He was also a force in the run game, as his 74.6 PFF run blocking-grade was second at the position.

Like every other member of the offensive line on this list so far, Steelers guard Mason McCormick played in just one playoff game this postseason — a blowout loss to the Texans. However, McCormick was a lone bright spot on a tough day for the Steelers by compiling an 83.0 PFF grade, the highest among all guards in the playoffs.

McCormick yielded two pressures and a sack in pass protection, notching a 75.2 PFF pass-blocking grade on 39 pass-blocking snaps. Though the Steelers’ offense struggled to move the ball on the ground, McCormick was solid in the run game, earning an 82.2 PFF run-blocking grade.

Abraham Lucas was a key contributor for the Super Bowl winners throughout the playoffs. The former third-round pick was excellent across three games for the Seahawks by compiling a 91.0 PFF grade, the second-highest among all tackles and the highest among right tackles.

Lucas’s best performance was reserved for the Super Bowl. He compiled an 89.9 PFF grade while allowing zero pressures, also earning a 90.2 PFF run-blocking grade as Walker ran all over the Patriots. Lucas’ postseason 92.4 PFF run-blocking grade was second among tackles.

DEFENSE

The vaunted Texans’ defense made its final stand in the postseason, picking up the slack dropped by the misfiring offense and carrying the team to the divisional round. The charge was led by Will Anderson Jr., who recorded a 93.1 PFF grade in two playoff matchups and continued his ascension in becoming one of the NFL’s elite talents.

Anderson tallied nine pressures and a playoff-high four sacks in two games, adding three forced fumbles and four defensive stops. The former third overall pick's biggest performance came against the Patriots in the divisional round. Anderson produced a 94.0 PFF grade by generating four pressures, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Though Milton Williams failed to become one of just a few players to win back-to-back Super Bowls with two different teams, his playoff run is still one to remember. The force-of-nature defensive tackle earned an 82.2 PFF grade across four playoff matchups and led all defenders with 23 pressures.

Having an interior rusher like Williams, who can cause havoc as a pass-rusher, is paramount to defensive success. The former Eagle generated at least four pressures in every game throughout the Patriots’ playoff run. In particular, he stepped up with six pressures and a sack in the Super Bowl, earning a 73.5 PFF grade and a 91.3 PFF pass-rushing grade. Williams has lived up to his big offseason contract and then some.

The Jaguars signed Arik Armstead to a big contract in free agency, and the former 49er had a big season that carried over into their playoff matchup against the Bills. The Jaguars wound up losing that game 27-24, but Armstead was instrumental in making life hard for a usually rampant Bills offense.

The veteran defensive tackle’s 81.8 PFF grade was second at the position, while his 85.2 PFF run-defense grade led all defensive linemen. Armstead totaled one pressure and two defensive stops against the Bills, adding four total tackles. The Jaguars’ defense was one of the NFL’s most-improved units in 2025, and Armstead was a major reason why.

The Texans’ edge rusher duo of Anderson and Danielle Hunter is the best in the NFL. The pairing combined for 176 pressures and 29 sacks in the regular season, more than any other pass-rushing duo in the league, and carried over their dominance into the postseason. Anderson earned the highest grade among edge rushers, while Hunter’s 87.5 PFF mark was the second-highest.

Hunter compiled a 90.2 PFF grade against the Steelers in the wild-card round by pressuring Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers six times and sacking him once. His nine total pressures were the eighth-most among edge rushers, while only Anderson had more sacks off the edge than Hunter in the playoffs.

The third Texan to feature on the list, Azeez Al-Shaair is one of the hardest-hitting players in football, and his playoff run was worth shouting about. Al-Shaair’s 88.1 PFF grade was the best among linebackers, with the former 49er and Titan playing like a man shot out of a cannon.

Al-Shaair registered 14 total tackles in the playoffs, and his seven defensive stops were tied for the fifth-most among linebackers. Though he allowed eight catches in coverage, Al-Shaair permitted just 6.4 yards per reception, the seventh-lowest in the playoffs. His 85.8 PFF coverage grade led all linebackers.

Daiyan Henley had a strong regular season, and though he only played in one postseason game, he did enough to record the second-highest PFF grade among linebackers. Henley plays with his hair on fire, and he had 11 total tackles against the Patriots in the wild-card round.

The former third-round pick was excellent across the board, registering three defensive stops, one pressure and snagging an interception. His 80.3 PFF coverage grade was third among linebackers, and Henley had the seventh-best PFF run-defense grade at the position, too. An all-around impressive performance for a player whose arrow is firmly pointed upward.

It hasn’t taken long for Quinyon Mitchell to become one of the NFL’s top lockdown corners. The former first-round pick surrendered the second-lowest completion rate when targeted in the regular season, and his 93.1 PFF grade in the playoffs was the best among all cornerbacks. Even in just one game of action, Mitchell made a statement.

Mitchell’s 92.0 PFF coverage grade was the best in the playoffs, as he allowed two receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. Though he did give up a touchdown in coverage, Mitchell snagged two interceptions and a pass breakup on the three incomplete targets thrown his way. Mitchell also forced a fumble and made three total tackles.

Like Mitchell, Panthers corner Mike Jackson only played one postseason game in a 34-31 loss to the Rams. And like Mitchell, Jackson was good in the regular season and brought that edge into the postseason. Jackson’s 90.4 PFF grade was second among cornerbacks, as he permitted just one catch on seven targets for 18 yards against the Rams.

Jackson allowed a 0.0 passer rating when targeted, grabbing an interception while breaking up two other passes on seven targets. His 90.0 PFF coverage grade was second among all cornerbacks, and the veteran has consistently proven that he’s one of the NFL’s most underrated at the position.

Craig Woodson had a long and winding postseason that ended with a loss to the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Through it all, Woodson was a presence not to be messed with. His 84.3 PFF grade was tied for the best among safeties, and the Patriots’ rookie fourth-round pick was omnipotent in the secondary.

His 10 stops were the most among all safeties in the postseason, and Woodson’s 91.2 PFF run-defense grade led all safeties. Likewise, his 29 total tackles were the best at the position. Woodson was just as good in coverage, permitting just four catches on 14 targets for 28 yards while grabbing an interception and breaking up two passes.

Tied with Woodson with an 84.3 PFF grade, the Rams’ Kamren Kinchens had a strong postseason and has a growing reputation on one of the NFL’s top defenses. Kinchens accumulated 11 tackles across three postseason games, adding five stops, and his 88.8 PFF tackling grade was second at the position.

Kinchens really shone in coverage, though. The former third-round pick was targeted five times, allowing three receptions for 17 yards while notching a pass breakup. His 78.6 PFF coverage grade led all safeties in the postseason.

What a postseason run Christian Gonzalez had. The Patriots’ 2023 first-round pick cemented his status as a top-five cornerback in the regular season and went even further with his postseason performance. Without Gonzalez, the Patriots wouldn’t have made it to the Super Bowl. Even in the Super Bowl, Gonzalez kept New England in the game.

His 86.8 PFF grade was third among all cornerbacks, and though Gonzalez was the most-targeted cornerback in the postseason, he allowed just 11 of 30 passes to be caught for 141 yards. Gonzalez also grabbed the game-sealing interception vs. the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, and his six pass breakups paced all playoff defenders.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Harrison Mevis has fast become a reliable source of points after winning the job as the Rams’ kicker back in Week 11. Mevis made all 39 extra point attempts in the regular season and finished 12-of-13 on field goal attempts, with the lone miss coming against the Seahawks in Week 16.

Mevis was money in the playoffs, converting on 9-of-9 extra points and 6-of-6 field goals. Four of Mevis’ field goal conversions came between 40-49 yards, the most of any kicker in the postseason, and the former Missouri Tiger made his lone field goal of over 50 yards. His 82.0 PFF field goal grade led the postseason.

The Seahawks cruised to victory in the Super Bowl, and though it was largely the performance of the defense that will stand out, a special mention should go to their special teams unit — in particular, punter Michael Dickson. The Australian’s postseason run may be one of the best of all time. His 79.7 PFF punt grade led all punters, and 10 of Dickson’s 15 punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Dickson’s 4.54-second average hang time led all punters. Moreover, just six of his punts were returned for eight yards, for an average return of just 1.3 yards.

The former Cardinals first-round pick has bounced around teams in recent years and was picked up by the Panthers midway through the 2025 NFL season. Simmons played just one regular-season snap on defense for the Panthers, but he was a regular special-teamer down the stretch.

His 90.8 PFF grade led all special teamers in the postseason. Simmons played 27 total snaps for the Panthers’ special teams against the Rams in the playoffs and had one tackle.

Seahawks receiver Rashid Shaheed was the team’s secret weapon on special teams. Shaheed’s 78.0 PFF return grade led all kick returners in the postseason, and with good reason. The former Saint opened the Seahawks’ divisional round matchup with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the rout.

Shaheed returned six total kickoffs and punts for 183 yards. His 167 kickoff return yards were third in the postseason, while his 41.8-yard average return led all players. For the rest of the postseason, kickers and punters did their best to avoid one of the most electric returners in the game.