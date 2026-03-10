Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh reloads in the trenches and adds a QB prospect

Utah's Spencer Fano in Round 1: Fano reinforced his strong college résumé with an impressive combine performance last month. Over the past two seasons at Utah, he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits while grading above average across every major run-blocking concept.

Snagging QB Cade Klubnik in Round 3: Klubnik did not show the development needed in 2025 to warrant first-round consideration, but spending a year learning behind a future Hall of Famer like Aaron Rodgers could help unlock his physical tools. He posted a turnover-worthy play rate below 2.5% for the second consecutive season in 2025, though his playmaking dipped, with his big-time throws falling from 28 in 2024 to 14 last season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2025 season at 10-7 and exited in the wild-card round of the playoffs — the third consecutive year the Steelers have finished with that record and the fifth time in the past six seasons they have been eliminated in the opening round. While new head coach Mike McCarthy inherits a relatively stable core roster, several needs on both sides of the ball remain for the team to address in the draft.

The biggest question on offense revolves around Aaron Rodgers and whether he will return for another season, sign elsewhere or retire. Regardless of that decision, Pittsburgh must begin developing a long-term plan at quarterback, making it likely the team selects a signal-caller with one of its five picks in the top 99.

Elsewhere on offense, the trade for former Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman gives the Steelers a strong outside duo, but the team could still look to add another option in the slot through the draft. The offensive line also carries questions. Left tackle Brodrick Jones is recovering from neck surgery, and with his fifth-year option decision looming in May, the Steelers may look for a potential long-term solution at the position. Upgrading at left guard could also be a priority.

Defensively, Pittsburgh has already taken steps to improve the secondary after agreeing to terms with Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean and re-signing Asante Samuel Jr. earlier this week. That likely shifts the focus toward finding a future successor to longtime interior standout Cameron Heyward, as well as reinforcing the safety position.

If Rodgers returns for another season, the Steelers should remain in the mix in the AFC North. However, to push deeper into the postseason, Pittsburgh will likely need several of this year’s draft picks to contribute immediately.

Round 1, Pick 21: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Round 2, Pick 53: DI Christen Miller, Georgia

Miller is still developing as a pass rusher, but his run defense suggests he can contribute immediately at the next level. He earned a 90.1 PFF run-defense grade last season and graded positively on more than 20.0% of run plays in each of the past two seasons at Georgia.

Round 3, Pick 76: WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut

Bell’s explosiveness was on full display at the combine, where he ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash and posted a 41-inch vertical jump. That same burst translated to production on the field, as he recorded 28 explosive receptions and forced 15 missed tackles in 2025. Despite measuring 6-foot and 192 pounds, Bell also excelled in contested situations, securing 21 of 38 contested targets over the past two seasons at UConn.

Round 3, Pick 85: S Genesis Smith, Arizona

Smith will need to improve his consistency finishing plays — he dropped five potential interceptions over the past two seasons — but his overall coverage ability stands out. In 2025, he allowed just one touchdown in coverage while recording one interception and posting an impressive 26.1% forced incompletion rate.

Round 3, Pick 99: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

