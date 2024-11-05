All
Week 9 Separation Report: Best receivers at beating coverage to get open

2WCJ8TW Detroit, United States. 14th Jan, 2024. DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 14: Los Angeles Rams WR Tutu Atwell (5) in open field takes a pass to the endzone during the game between Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions on January 14, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI (Photo by Allan Dranberg/CSM/Sipa USA) (Credit Image: © Allan Dranberg/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By PFF.com

Tutu Atwell leads the way: Atwell created separation on every single one of his opportunities in Week 9.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

In recent weeks, we have presented our “Separation Percentage” for receivers to see who’s creating space and making an impact downfield.

Here is how the league's pass-catchers have fared after nine weeks of action.

What is Separation Percentage?

Separation percentage measures how often a receiver beats the coverage to get open rather than benefiting from a defense more focused on limiting yards after the catch or stopping them short of the first down.

This metric is not limited to just targeted routes. Instead, it looks at all routes run where a defense tries to prevent a receiver from getting open.

Scroll down for weekly and seasonal numbers.

Week 9 Separation Report (min. 7 opportunities)

