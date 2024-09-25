Week 3 Separation Report: Best receivers at beating coverage to get open

• Eagles' Johnny Wilson and Ravens' Rashod Bateman were perfect in Week 3: Wilson and Bateman generated separation on every single one of their opportunities in Week 3.

• Chris Olave remains at the top: Olave has got separation on 26 of his 32 opportunities this season, good for a league-best 81.25% separation rate.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last few weeks, we have presented our “separation percentage” for receivers to see who’s creating space and making an impact downfield.

Here is how the league's pass-catchers have fared after three weeks of action.

What is Separation Percentage?

Separation percentage measures how often a receiver beats the coverage to get open rather than benefiting from a defense more focused on limiting yards after the catch or stopping them short of the first down.

Scroll down for weekly and seasonal numbers.

Week 3 Separation Report (min. 7 opportunities)