NFL Week 15 DFS Breakdown: A game-by-game look at the weekend DFS slate

This breakdown can be used for cash games, single-entry, three-max and high-dollar GPPs. For max-entering GPPs, use the recommended players to build your player pool (players are listed in order based on exposure). Unless otherwise noted, all pace and pass rates refer to “neutral situations” (+/-8 points).

How do I best use the Sunday A.M. Update?

The “Sunday A.M. Update” offers a game-by-game analysis of the DraftKings main slate, focusing on key injuries, advanced stats, trends and expected pace and playcalling.

I also provide my “optimal lineups” for DraftKings (“DK”). These lineups (“LUs”) consist of 7-of-9 players to comply with DraftKings regulations of not giving out complete teams. One is designed for GPPs, and one is for Cash Games.

In addition to the optimal lineups, I also share my personal “core” player pool (usually 16-20 players) that I’m rolling out in three-max (contests that allow three lineups per user) and other multi-entry GPPs (contests that allow as many as 150 lineups per user).

Game Breakdowns

CAR -1, O/U 43.5



Implied team totals: DAL (21.25), CAR (22.25)\

Pace, Playcalling, Stats & Trends

DeMarvion Overshown is out. He has the 12th-best pass-rush grade at the position. Safety Juanyeh Thomas is also out, and CBs Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis are questionable. LBs Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil are also questionable after missing practice all week.

Dallas has run the fourth-most plays per game, playing at the second-fastest neutral pace. Carolina allows the second-most plays per game.

Rico Dowdle averages 22 touches over his last three games for 181 total yards. He has 8 of the last 10 RB touches inside the red zone and averages 3.6 targets per game since taking over the RB1 role. He gets another great matchup against Carolina, who allows 138 rushing yards per game to RBs (32nd), which is 20.6 yards more than the 31st-ranked Colts. Carolina has allowed a league-high 6.4 yards per carry over their last three games.