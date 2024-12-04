NFL Lockdown Report: The NFL's best defenders at preventing separation in coverage

• Chiefs' Trent McDuffie continues his dominance: McDuffie prevented separation on 90.91% of his opportunities in Week 13. The Chiefs corner leads the NFL in Lockdown Percentage on the season (67.92%).

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last couple of weeks, we have presented a new metric we’ve coined “Lockdown Percentage,” which identifies The NFL's best defenders at preventing separation in coverage.

Here is how the league's defenders have fared after 12 weeks of action.

What is Lockdown Percentage?

This metric focuses on coverage, measuring how well a defender prevents a receiver from getting open. It excludes plays where the defender intentionally gives up space to protect the first-down marker or limit yards after the catch.

Week 13 lockdown report (min. 7 opportunities)