Week 12 Lockdown Report: The NFL's best defenders at preventing separation in coverage

2Y428J2 Kansas City, MO, USA. 15th Sep, 2024. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja Marr Chase (1) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM (Credit Image: © David Smith/Cal Sport Media). Credit: csm/Alamy Live News

By PFF.com

Trent McDuffie continues to lock down receivers: The Chiefs cornerback prevented separation on 82.35% of his opportunities in Week 12. This season, no cornerback has prevented separation at a higher rate.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last couple of weeks, we have presented a new metric we’ve coined “Lockdown Percentage,” which identifies The NFL's best defenders at preventing separation in coverage.

Here is how the league's defenders have fared after 12 weeks of action.

What is Lockdown Percentage? 

This metric focuses on coverage, measuring how well a defender prevents a receiver from getting open. It excludes plays where the defender intentionally gives up space to protect the first-down marker or limit yards after the catch.

Week 12 lockdown report (min. 6 opportunities)

