Week 11 Separation Report: Best receivers at beating coverage to get open

• Davante Adams shines: The Jets' new WR1 created separation on every single one of his opportunities in Week 11.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

In recent weeks, we have presented our “Separation Percentage” for receivers to see who’s creating space and making an impact downfield.

Here is how the league's pass-catchers have fared after 11 weeks of action.

What is Separation Percentage?

Separation percentage measures how often a receiver beats the coverage to get open rather than benefiting from a defense more focused on limiting yards after the catch or stopping them short of the first down.

This metric is not limited to just targeted routes. Instead, it looks at all routes run where a defense tries to prevent a receiver from getting open.

Scroll down for weekly and seasonal numbers.

Week 11 Separation Report (min. 6 opportunities)