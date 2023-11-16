NFL Week 11 cornerback rankings: Sauce Gardner, Michael Carter II make the top 15

• Sauce Gardner playing up to his lofty standards: Gardner continues to lock down opposing receivers and has now earned a coverage grade above 74.2 in four straight games.

• Rasul Douglas has been a welcome addition in Buffalo: Douglas has been a solid addition to the Bills defense. He continued to prevent separation and added a pass stop in week 10. The Bills ran a high number of Cover 2 snaps, which put Douglas in the flat more than any other point in 2023.

If quarterback is the most important position on the football field, then limiting the effectiveness of that player is the most important thing a defense can do.

A team can do this in two ways: It can pressure the passer to disrupt his timing, rhythm and accuracy, or it can shut down the opposing receivers.

These rankings will combine PFF coverage grades with our Successful Coverage Over Expected (SCOE) data, which looks at how well each coverage defender performed on non-targeted coverage snaps, as we grade every coverage defender’s ability to prevent separation whether they are targeted on the play or not.

Here are the top 32 cornerbacks for the 2023 season through Week 10. For more grades and statistics on the league's best cornerbacks, check out PFF Premium Stats.