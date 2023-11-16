Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 11 cornerback rankings: Sauce Gardner, Michael Carter II make the top 15

2T7BD6M New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Raiders defeated the Jets 16-12. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

By John Kosko
Nov 16, 2023

Sauce Gardner playing up to his lofty standards: Gardner continues to lock down opposing receivers and has now earned a coverage grade above 74.2 in four straight games.

Rasul Douglas has been a welcome addition in Buffalo: Douglas has been a solid addition to the Bills defense. He continued to prevent separation and added a pass stop in week 10. The Bills ran a high number of Cover 2 snaps, which put Douglas in the flat more than any other point in 2023.

• Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data. Subscribe today to get full access!

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

If quarterback is the most important position on the football field, then limiting the effectiveness of that player is the most important thing a defense can do.

A team can do this in two ways: It can pressure the passer to disrupt his timing, rhythm and accuracy, or it can shut down the opposing receivers.

These rankings will combine PFF coverage grades with our Successful Coverage Over Expected (SCOE) data, which looks at how well each coverage defender performed on non-targeted coverage snaps, as we grade every coverage defender’s ability to prevent separation whether they are targeted on the play or not.

Here are the top 32 cornerbacks for the 2023 season through Week 10. For more grades and statistics on the league's best cornerbacks, check out PFF Premium Stats.

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 11 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.