Week 10 Separation Report: Best receivers at beating coverage to get open

September 29, 2024: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Shaquill Griffin (1) breaks up a pass at the goal line intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) during the NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

By PFF.com

• Green Bay's Dontayvion Wicks leads the way after 10 weeks: Wicks has created separation on 43 of his 57 opportunities this season, with his 75.44% separation percentage leading all wide receivers.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

In recent weeks, we have presented our “Separation Percentage” for receivers to see who’s creating space and making an impact downfield.

Here is how the league's pass-catchers have fared after 10 weeks of action.

What is Separation Percentage?

Separation percentage measures how often a receiver beats the coverage to get open rather than benefiting from a defense more focused on limiting yards after the catch or stopping them short of the first down.

This metric is not limited to just targeted routes. Instead, it looks at all routes run where a defense tries to prevent a receiver from getting open.

Scroll down for weekly and seasonal numbers.

Week 10 Separation Report (min. 6 opportunities)

