Super Bowl probabilities for all eight remaining NFL teams

• The Lions are out in front: Dan Campbell's men have a 43.6% chance of winning the NFC Championship and a 23.8% chance of winning it all.

• Never count the Chiefs out: The Chiefs take the AFC in 37.0% of our simulations and hoist the Lombardi Trophy 17.2% of the time.

With eight teams left standing in the NFL playoffs, the race to Super Bowl glory is heating up.

Using PFF's game simulation, run thousands of times to account for every scenario, we break down each team’s chances of going the distance. From conference championship odds to Super Bowl odds and even the relative difficulty of each team’s schedule so far, here’s how the contenders stack up as they push toward the biggest stage in football.