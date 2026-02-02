Super Bowl 60 Preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots kickoff time, TV schedule, betting Insights

Super Bowl 60 will take place under the lights at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet on Sunday, Feb. 8. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with two of the NFL’s most complete teams battling for the Lombardi Trophy on the sport’s biggest stage.

Below, we break down the spread, moneyline and total using PFF's market data, compare the two starting quarterbacks through stable efficiency metrics and highlight the team-level advantages that could swing this game.

This preview also dives into notable injuries, trench mismatches and unit-level grades that matter most on Sunday, with all data powered by PFF Premium Stats and betting projections.

Team Metrics

Seahawks Patriots Power Rank: Overall 1st 5th Power Rank: Defense 3rd 2nd Power Rank: Offense 11th 6th SOS Played 11th 31st Avg Offensive Snaps 63.6 65.4 % Run Plays 47.4% 41.3% % Pass Plays 52.6% 58.7% EPA Per Run -0.07 -0.14 EPA Per Pass 0.11 0.22

QB Comparison

Seahawks Patriots Quarterback S. Darnold D. Maye PFF Grade 79.8 85.9 Passer Rating Clean 111.2 116.2 Passer Rating Under Pressure 79.5 92.7 Big-Time Throw % 5.51% 4.06% Turnover-Worthy Play % 3.24% 2.98% Power Rating 3.5 5.5 Power Rating Rank 12th 5th

Key Injuries: Seahawks

Player Pos Injury Status Grade Pos WAR Rank Z. Charbonnet HB Leg IR 86.6 22nd A. Kight T Leg D 76.0 67th B. Cabeldue G Leg IR 73.4 71st T. Horton WR Leg IR 70.1 83rd J. Wright HB Other OUT 68.3 129th C. White WR Groin IR 65.2 119th C. Surratt LB Leg IR-R 50.5 140th

Key Injuries: Patriots

Player Pos Injury Status Grade Pos WAR Rank D. Maye QB Arm Q 85.9 5th M. Moses T Other Q 76.2 16th R. Spillane LB Leg Q 75.1 25th H. Henry TE Other Q 73.4 3rd H. Landry III ED Leg Q 70.7 65th M. Hollins WR Torso Q 69.6 58th E. Gregory DI Leg IR 68.0 100th

Betting insights: Spread

Spread Seahawks Patriots Market -4.5 (-110) 4.5 (-110) PFF Projection -3.6 3.6 Implied Cover Probability 46.5% 53.5%

Betting insights: Moneyline

Moneyline Seahawks Patriots Market -228 190 PFF Projection -177 177 Implied Win Probability 63.9% 36.1%

Betting insights: Total