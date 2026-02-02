Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
Super Bowl 60 Preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots kickoff time, TV schedule, betting Insights
By Mark Chichester

Super Bowl 60 will take place under the lights at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet on Sunday, Feb. 8. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with two of the NFL’s most complete teams battling for the Lombardi Trophy on the sport’s biggest stage.

Below, we break down the spread, moneyline and total using PFF's market data, compare the two starting quarterbacks through stable efficiency metrics and highlight the team-level advantages that could swing this game.

This preview also dives into notable injuries, trench mismatches and unit-level grades that matter most on Sunday, with all data powered by PFF Premium Stats and betting projections.

Team Metrics

SeahawksPatriots
Power Rank: Overall1st5th
Power Rank: Defense3rd2nd
Power Rank: Offense11th6th
SOS Played11th31st
Avg Offensive Snaps63.665.4
% Run Plays47.4%41.3%
% Pass Plays52.6%58.7%
EPA Per Run-0.07-0.14
EPA Per Pass0.110.22

QB Comparison

SeahawksPatriots
QuarterbackS. DarnoldD. Maye
PFF Grade79.885.9
Passer Rating Clean111.2116.2
Passer Rating Under Pressure79.592.7
Big-Time Throw %5.51%4.06%
Turnover-Worthy Play %3.24%2.98%
Power Rating3.55.5
Power Rating Rank12th5th

Key Injuries: Seahawks

PlayerPosInjuryStatusGradePos WAR Rank
Z. CharbonnetHBLegIR86.622nd
A. KightTLegD76.067th
B. CabeldueGLegIR73.471st
T. HortonWRLegIR70.183rd
J. WrightHBOtherOUT68.3129th
C. WhiteWRGroinIR65.2119th
C. SurrattLBLegIR-R50.5140th

Key Injuries: Patriots

PlayerPosInjuryStatusGradePos WAR Rank
D. MayeQBArmQ85.95th
M. MosesTOtherQ76.216th
R. SpillaneLBLegQ75.125th
H. HenryTEOtherQ73.43rd
H. Landry IIIEDLegQ70.765th
M. HollinsWRTorsoQ69.658th
E. GregoryDILegIR68.0100th

Betting insights: Spread

SpreadSeahawksPatriots
Market-4.5 (-110)4.5 (-110)
PFF Projection-3.63.6
Implied Cover Probability46.5%53.5%

Betting insights: Moneyline

MoneylineSeahawksPatriots
Market-228190
PFF Projection-177177
Implied Win Probability63.9%36.1%

Betting insights: Total

TotalUnderOver
Market45.5 (-110)45.5 (-110)
PFF Projection45.145.1
Implied Cover Probability55.2%44.8%
