Super Bowl 60 Preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots kickoff time, TV schedule, betting Insights

Super Bowl 60 will take place under the lights at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet on Sunday, Feb. 8. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with two of the NFL’s most complete teams battling for the Lombardi Trophy on the sport’s biggest stage.
Below, we break down the spread, moneyline and total using PFF's market data, compare the two starting quarterbacks through stable efficiency metrics and highlight the team-level advantages that could swing this game.
This preview also dives into notable injuries, trench mismatches and unit-level grades that matter most on Sunday, with all data powered by PFF Premium Stats and betting projections.