Super Bowl 60: How do the Patriots' and Seahawks' offenses compare to recent contenders?
By Zoltán Buday
  • 2025 was a down season for offensive success: The Seahawks rank 10th in expected points added per play (0.025) and the Patriots place fifth (0.075) this season, but they slot in at 18th and 16th, respectively, among the past 20 Super Bowl teams.
  • Even the Patriots' league-best EPA per pass play mark doesn't hold up: The figure ranks just 11th among the 20-team cohort.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

The two Super Bowl teams each year aren't necessarily the league's best on offense or defense; several other factors play a part in the journey to an NFL season's final game.

With that in mind, we're examining how the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Super Bowl 60's participants, stack up offensively to other teams in 2025 and to the past decade’s Super Bowl teams.

Even though offenses dominated and league success was driven by quarterback performances in recent seasons, 2025 appeared to be an exception. Both New England and Seattle fielded high-ranked offenses this season, but they don't compare too favorably to the 18 other Super Bowl participants of the past decade.

This season, the Seahawks rank 10th in expected points added per play (0.025) and the Patriots place fifth (0.075). However, they rank just 18th and 16th, respectively, among the 20 Super Bowl participants of the past decade. The 2025 campaign was such an outlier that the Los Angeles Rams, who led the league in EPA per play (0.134) this season, would also rank just 10th out of the 20 teams, which are led by the 2016 Atlanta Falcons (0.233).

Similarly, Seattle’s 45.4% success rate ranks 14th and the Patriots’ 44.4% success rate ranks 16th. The pack is led by the 2018 Rams’ 50.5% success rate. Interestingly, this year’s Rams’ 51.1% success rate would be the highest among the Super Bowl teams of the past decade.

Neither team has been very efficient on the ground. The Seahawks averaged -0.07 EPA per run play (18th), and the Patriots averaged -0.132 EPA per run play (26th). Those figures place 12th and 18th, respectively, among the 20 Super Bowl participants of the past decade. Looking at success rate helps the Seahawks, who placed 11th out of 20 (39.2%). The Patriots, meanwhile, rank only 19th (33.8%). The 2018 Rams once again lead these 20 teams with a 49.1% run-play success rate.

The Patriots — including the postseason — generated a league-high 0.221 EPA per pass play in 2025, and the Seahawks ranked seventh in that regard (0.110). Yet, those figures don't even crack the top 10 of the 20 most recent Super Bowl participants. New England ranks 11th, and Seattle places 18th, well behind the No. 1 Atlanta Falcons' 0.371 mark in 2016.

Again, success rate gives the teams a boost. The Patriots’ 51.9% pass-play success rate, which ranked third in the NFL in 2025, places eighth among the 20-team cohort. Seattle ranked fifth this season (51.0%) and ranks 13th out of 20.

The 2025 New England Patriots and 2025 Seattle Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl 60, and historical comparisons won't matter. Both will play the team in front of them. Still, this helps us better understand the trends of the 2025 NFL season.

