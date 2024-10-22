NFL season-long statistical review ahead of Week 8: Team tiers, pass rates and more

• With five straight wins, Ravens are rolling: Baltimore ranks as the strongest offense in the NFL despite some defensive woes.

• Commanders continue to move the sticks at a league-high rate: Washington is securing first downs on 81% of their drives this season.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

This article will be a weekly statistical review of all NFL teams during the 2024 season.

For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades from the 2024 NFL season, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Team Strengths

The following chart shows how good teams have been by expected points added per play. To improve predictive power, high-leverage plays such as turnovers and goal-line plays are down-weighted a bit. Additionally, the team strengths account for opponents faced and recent performances count more toward the estimated team strength than performances earlier in the season.

We will also separate the teams by rushing and passing efficiency. The following chart shows rushing efficiency: