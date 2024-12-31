All
NFL season-long statistical review ahead of Week 18: Team tiers, pass rates and more

2S0WXFK Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, center, celebrates his touchdown run with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

By Timo Riske

• Bills remain the NFL's best in the turnover battle: Buffalo is gaining plenty of points from giveaways but also limiting its own turnovers.

Ravens sit in a tier of their own: Baltimore's offensive efficiency has propelled the team in recent weeks with an AFC North title on the line.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

This article is a weekly statistical review of all NFL teams during the 2024 season.

For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades from the 2024 NFL season, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Team Strengths

The following chart shows how good teams have been by expected points added per play. To improve predictive power, high-leverage plays such as turnovers and goal-line plays are down-weighted a bit. Additionally, the team strengths account for opponents faced and recent performances count more toward the estimated team strength than performances earlier in the season.

We will also separate the teams by rushing and passing efficiency. The following chart shows rushing efficiency:

