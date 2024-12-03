Our Black Friday sale is LIVE. Take 35% off a PFF+ Annual subscription. Ends 12/2.
NFL season-long statistical review ahead of Week 14: Team tiers, pass rates and more

2YPWP3G Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By Timo Riske

• Eagles are NFL's rushing king through Week 13: Philadelphia is producing more efficiently on the ground than any other team, as well as stopping the run at a high rate.

• Lions will be tested down the stretch: Detroit has one of the NFL's hardest remaining schedules but it sitting comfortably at 11-1 through 13 weeks of action.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

This article is a weekly statistical review of all NFL teams during the 2024 season.

For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades from the 2024 NFL season, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Team Strengths

The following chart shows how good teams have been by expected points added per play. To improve predictive power, high-leverage plays such as turnovers and goal-line plays are down-weighted a bit. Additionally, the team strengths account for opponents faced and recent performances count more toward the estimated team strength than performances earlier in the season.

We will also separate the teams by rushing and passing efficiency. The following chart shows rushing efficiency:

