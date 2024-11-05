NFL season-long statistical review ahead of Week 10: Team tiers, pass rates and more

• Lions are set to take on a more challenging schedule: While the quality of offenses won't increase much, Detroit will face significantly better defenses over the rest of the season.

• Ravens are in a tier of their own: Despite three losses blemishing the team's record, Baltimore leads the way in our team tiers ahead of Week 10.

This article is a weekly statistical review of all NFL teams during the 2024 season.

For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades from the 2024 NFL season, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Team Strengths

The following chart shows how good teams have been by expected points added per play. To improve predictive power, high-leverage plays such as turnovers and goal-line plays are down-weighted a bit. Additionally, the team strengths account for opponents faced and recent performances count more toward the estimated team strength than performances earlier in the season.

We will also separate the teams by rushing and passing efficiency. The following chart shows rushing efficiency: