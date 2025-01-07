NFL Separation Report: Best receivers at beating coverage to get open

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This season, we presented our “Separation Percentage” for receivers to see who created space and made an impact downfield.

Here is how the league's pass-catchers fared after 18 weeks of action.

What is Separation Percentage?

Separation percentage measures how often a receiver beats the coverage to get open rather than benefiting from a defense more focused on limiting yards after the catch or stopping them short of the first down.

This metric is not limited to just targeted routes. Instead, it looks at all routes run where a defense tries to prevent a receiver from getting open.

Week 18 Separation Report (min. 6 opportunities)