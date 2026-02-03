Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
2026 NFL Salary Cap Tracker: All 32 NFL teams ranked by cap space
By Mark Chichester

As teams gear up for the offseason, here’s how all 32 NFL teams currently stand in terms of cap space.

It’s important to note that cap space is a fluid figure that evolves as teams make moves to reshape their rosters. Alongside cap space data, we’ve also included team-level grades for both offense and defense, as well as the total PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) generated by each roster.

All salary cap data is provided by our friends at OverTheCap.

Last updated: Feb. 2, 2026

TeamCap SpaceEffective Cap SpaceDead MoneyTeam offense gradeTeam defense gradeTotal PFF WAR
Titans$104,769,062$93,334,968$535,65865.864.13.032
Raiders$91,522,807$76,991,010$34,812,26665.250.02.682
Chargers$88,677,941$84,372,966$478,17766.673.74.107
Jets$83,569,717$67,685,209$75,621,43864.157.32.307
Commanders$76,041,469$69,297,314$248,31273.753.84.928
Seahawks$73,284,461$63,013,830$483,72387.184.58.505
Bengals$54,504,672$47,378,106$4,748,22277.352.66.078
Rams$48,214,355$40,769,897$700,52493.287.412.375
Steelers$44,943,582$39,307,535$7,934,33870.471.16.308
49ers$42,950,176$38,552,959$21,863,74184.149.77.330
Patriots$42,735,263$37,744,226$20,790,38283.179.18.669
Cardinals$42,187,426$30,663,033$3,934,10471.451.54.170
Colts$35,598,489$33,584,759$2,093,64480.858.05.853
Broncos$28,885,734$24,848,957$1,218,92276.180.98.404
Falcons$27,999,824$25,290,856$2,235,35477.366.05.368
Buccaneers$23,828,710$18,268,258$255,59170.864.24.738
Ravens$21,943,387$13,270,416$12,262,71577.070.84.791
Eagles$20,557,388$15,463,440$44,804,21378.874.97.681
Panthers$14,437,004$9,552,110$9,341,09473.560.65.782
Giants$6,947,721-$3,151,579$216,80470.760.24.432
Texans-$1,403,295-$7,242,447$20,922,78073.386.16.922
Packers-$1,436,657-$3,227,425$17,165,04881.170.17.424
Bears-$5,300,354-$9,492,768$542,99381.362.17.393
Saints-$6,037,060-$13,638,724$65,798,68269.371.34.859
Bills-$7,449,001-$11,553,061$432,16684.161.07.630
Lions-$8,531,146-$13,241,217$4,358,29083.782.47.467
Browns-$10,286,279-$22,559,737$31,763,84857.185.02.284
Jaguars-$11,433,472-$13,918,041$43,863,71378.175.77.524
Dolphins-$16,223,613-$23,556,987$35,500,63770.659.52.944
Cowboys-$28,936,140-$36,441,364$24,344,17780.653.27.088
Vikings-$40,156,353-$45,185,362$5,608,07470.269.04.142
Chiefs-$54,530,166-$61,925,065$215,64172.578.65.759
