2022 NFL Salary Cap Tracker: All 32 NFL teams ranked by cap space

NFL free agency kicks off in just under a month, and teams will be expected to work with a salary cap of $208.2 million, representing a $10 million increase over the 2020 season before the salary cap dropped in 2021.

The Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals are in good shape as they look to build around recent first-round quarterbacks, while the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants have some work to do before the 2022 league year begins on March 16.

Here is how all 32 NFL teams currently stand, keeping in mind that cap space is a constantly changing number as teams maneuver throughout the offseason.

Rank Team Cap Space Per-game PFF WAR Generated

(Impending Free Agents) 1 Dolphins $63,806,417 0.057 2 Jaguars $59,247,427 0.126 3 Bengals $57,307,379 0.135 4 Chargers $56,298,356 0.164 5 Jets $48,196,471 0.105 6 Broncos $38,052,012 0.063 7 Colts $37,377,327 0.158 8 Seahawks $36,443,530 0.188 9 Commanders $31,899,739 0.172 10 Steelers $31,206,582 0.064 11 Bears $28,649,726 0.048 12 Browns $25,008,053 0.112 13 Lions $22,738,118 0.234 14 Eagles $21,533,860 0.199 15 Raiders $20,537,443 0.083 16 Texans $17,559,095 0.028 17 Panthers $16,583,469 0.097 18 Ravens $8,768,345 0.170 19 Patriots $8,329,412 0.072 20 Chiefs $3,452,359 0.107 21 Buccaneers $3,075,110 0.006 22 Cardinals -$813,256 0.110 23 49ers -$4,478,456 0.047 24 Bills -$4,948,197 0.113 25 Falcons -$6,611,883 0.239 26 Titans -$7,166,578 0.128 27 Giants -$12,019,020 0.137 28 Vikings -$15,335,779 0.121 29 Rams -$17,803,914 0.181 30 Cowboys -$21,449,885 0.114 31 Packers -$50,790,970 0.196 32 Saints -$75,993,406 0.113

