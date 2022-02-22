2022 NFL Salary Cap Tracker: All 32 NFL teams ranked by cap space

NFL free agency kicks off in just under a month, and teams will be expected to work with a salary cap of $208.2 million, representing a $10 million increase over the 2020 season before the salary cap dropped in 2021.
The Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals are in good shape as they look to build around recent first-round quarterbacks, while the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants have some work to do before the 2022 league year begins on March 16.
Here is how all 32 NFL teams currently stand, keeping in mind that cap space is a constantly changing number as teams maneuver throughout the offseason.
Click here for more PFF tools:
Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props Tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings
Best Bets Tool
|Rank
|Team
|Cap Space
|Per-game PFF WAR Generated
(Impending Free Agents)
|1
|Dolphins
|$63,806,417
|0.057
|2
|Jaguars
|$59,247,427
|0.126
|3
|Bengals
|$57,307,379
|0.135
|4
|Chargers
|$56,298,356
|0.164
|5
|Jets
|$48,196,471
|0.105
|6
|Broncos
|$38,052,012
|0.063
|7
|Colts
|$37,377,327
|0.158
|8
|Seahawks
|$36,443,530
|0.188
|9
|Commanders
|$31,899,739
|0.172
|10
|Steelers
|$31,206,582
|0.064
|11
|Bears
|$28,649,726
|0.048
|12
|Browns
|$25,008,053
|0.112
|13
|Lions
|$22,738,118
|0.234
|14
|Eagles
|$21,533,860
|0.199
|15
|Raiders
|$20,537,443
|0.083
|16
|Texans
|$17,559,095
|0.028
|17
|Panthers
|$16,583,469
|0.097
|18
|Ravens
|$8,768,345
|0.170
|19
|Patriots
|$8,329,412
|0.072
|20
|Chiefs
|$3,452,359
|0.107
|21
|Buccaneers
|$3,075,110
|0.006
|22
|Cardinals
|-$813,256
|0.110
|23
|49ers
|-$4,478,456
|0.047
|24
|Bills
|-$4,948,197
|0.113
|25
|Falcons
|-$6,611,883
|0.239
|26
|Titans
|-$7,166,578
|0.128
|27
|Giants
|-$12,019,020
|0.137
|28
|Vikings
|-$15,335,779
|0.121
|29
|Rams
|-$17,803,914
|0.181
|30
|Cowboys
|-$21,449,885
|0.114
|31
|Packers
|-$50,790,970
|0.196
|32
|Saints
|-$75,993,406
|0.113
Prepare for the offseason with PFF:
♦ 2022 Free Agency Rankings
♦ 2022 NFL Draft Guide
♦ 2022 NFL Draft Big Board
♦ 2022 NFL Mock Draft Simulator
♦ 2022 NFL QB Annual
♦ NFL & NCAA Player Grades