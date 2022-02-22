NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

2022 NFL Salary Cap Tracker: All 32 NFL teams ranked by cap space

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) after running with the football for a first down against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF.com
Feb 22, 2022

NFL free agency kicks off in just under a month, and teams will be expected to work with a salary cap of $208.2 million, representing a $10 million increase over the 2020 season before the salary cap dropped in 2021.

The Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals are in good shape as they look to build around recent first-round quarterbacks, while the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants have some work to do before the 2022 league year begins on March 16.

Here is how all 32 NFL teams currently stand, keeping in mind that cap space is a constantly changing number as teams maneuver throughout the offseason.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props Tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings
Best Bets Tool

Rank Team Cap Space Per-game PFF WAR Generated
(Impending Free Agents)
1 Dolphins $63,806,417 0.057
2 Jaguars $59,247,427 0.126
3 Bengals $57,307,379 0.135
4 Chargers $56,298,356 0.164
5 Jets $48,196,471 0.105
6 Broncos $38,052,012 0.063
7 Colts $37,377,327 0.158
8 Seahawks $36,443,530 0.188
9 Commanders $31,899,739 0.172
10 Steelers $31,206,582 0.064
11 Bears $28,649,726 0.048
12 Browns $25,008,053 0.112
13 Lions $22,738,118 0.234
14 Eagles $21,533,860 0.199
15 Raiders $20,537,443 0.083
16 Texans $17,559,095 0.028
17 Panthers $16,583,469 0.097
18 Ravens $8,768,345 0.170
19 Patriots $8,329,412 0.072
20 Chiefs $3,452,359 0.107
21 Buccaneers $3,075,110 0.006
22 Cardinals -$813,256 0.110
23 49ers -$4,478,456 0.047
24 Bills -$4,948,197 0.113
25 Falcons -$6,611,883 0.239
26 Titans -$7,166,578 0.128
27 Giants -$12,019,020 0.137
28 Vikings -$15,335,779 0.121
29 Rams -$17,803,914 0.181
30 Cowboys -$21,449,885 0.114
31 Packers -$50,790,970 0.196
32 Saints -$75,993,406 0.113
Prepare for the offseason with PFF:

2022 Free Agency Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Guide
2022 NFL Draft Big Board
2022 NFL Mock Draft Simulator
2022 NFL QB Annual
NFL & NCAA Player Grades

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week SB Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF, All rights reserved.