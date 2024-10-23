2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 8

• Lamar Jackson takes the top spot: Jackson completed 17 of his 22 pass attempts for 281 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions against Tampa Bay, finishing the game with as many incompletions as touchdown passes.

• Justin Herbert excelled against the blitz in Week 7: Herbert picked apart the Cardinals' blitz, completing 12 of his 14 attempts for 168 yards and two big-time throws. Seven of those completions resulted in first downs, and 92.3% of his targeted throws against the blitz were charted as accurate.

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key grades beyond passing grade, including grades under pressure, from a clean pocket, against the blitz and more.

Week 8 Quarterback rankings