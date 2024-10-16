2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 7

• Joe Burrow climbs to No. 2: The Bengals quarterback has earned an 87.3 passing grade this season, second to only Derek Carr (87.8).

• Caleb Williams shined in the red zone in London: Williams was excellent in the red zone in Week 6, as he completed five of his six pass attempts for three touchdowns, with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key grades beyond passing grade, including grades under pressure, from a clean pocket, against the blitz, using play action and more.

Week 7 Quarterback rankings