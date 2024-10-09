2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 6

• Joe Burrow was on the money downfield: Burrow was back to his best in his Week 5 game against the divisional-rival Baltimore Ravens. He completed nine of his 13 pass attempts of 10 or more yards downfield—one of which was dropped—for 185 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

• Lamar Jackson was lights out in the red zone in Week 5: The Ravens quarterback was almost perfect in the red zone in Week 5, completing all six of his attempts for 42 yards and four touchdowns, the best of which was a miraculous heave from 20 yards out after recovering a dropped snap.

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key grades beyond passing grade, including grades under pressure, from a clean pocket, against the blitz, using play action and more.

Week 6 Quarterback rankings