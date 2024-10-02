2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 5

• Jared Goff‘s big night: Goff’s Monday Night Football performance was the epitome of efficiency, completing all 18 of his pass attempts for 292 yards (16.2 yards per attempt), two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

• Mixed results in Jordan Love‘s return: Love was sharp in the red zone in Week 4, completing seven of his nine passes, with four resulting in touchdowns.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key grades beyond passing grade, including grades under pressure, from a clean pocket, against the blitz, using play action and more.

Week 5 Quarterback rankings