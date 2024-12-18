2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 16

• A perfect week for Lamar Jackson: Jackson delivered one of the standout performances of the weekend, completing 25 of his 28 passes for 290 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He recorded five big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play.

• Josh Allen delivers while under pressure: Allen was pressured on just 29.7% of his dropbacks in Week 15, the 10th-lowest rate of the week. On those pressured dropbacks, he completed five of his 10 pass attempts for a league-high 142 passing yards.

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key grades beyond passing grade, including grades under pressure, from a clean pocket, against the blitz and more.

Week 16 Quarterback rankings