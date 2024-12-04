2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 14

• Russell Wilson is back: For the second straight week, Wilson laid claim to being the most accurate quarterback in the NFL. In a monster day against the Bengals, 85.7% of Wilson’s attempts were deemed accurate, with 0.0% being charted as uncatchable.

• Anthony Richardson looks posied against the blitz: Richardson has played at a refined level since being reinserted as Indianapolis’ starter, which manifested in a big way when the Patriots tried to blitz him on Sunday. When New England sent an extra rusher, Richardson completed 5-of-7 passes for 39 yards and a touchdown, amassing two big-time throws with zero turnover-worthy plays.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key grades beyond passing grade, including grades under pressure, from a clean pocket, against the blitz and more.

Week 14 Quarterback rankings