2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 11

• Lamar Jackson is back to No. 1: Jackson has the league's highest passing grade through 10 weeks of NFL action.

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key grades beyond passing grade, including grades under pressure, from a clean pocket, against the blitz and more.

A look at big-time throws and turnover-worthy plays

Before we get to the updated weekly rankings, let’s look at the big-time throw and turnover-worthy play rates for the season so far. For a more detailed explanation of how PFF grades big-time throws and turnover-worthy plays, click here.

The chart below can be divided into four quadrants:

• The top left: Quarterbacks with a high turnover-worthy play rate and low big-time throw rate — those struggling to protect the ball while doing little to mitigate the risks.

• The top right: Quarterbacks with high big-time throw and turnover-worthy play rates, those who “live by the sword and die by the sword.”

• The bottom left: The “Alex Smith zone,” populated by safe quarterbacks with low rates in both categories.

• The bottom right: Quarterbacks with a high big-time throw rate and low turnover-worthy play rate, exactly where every passer wants to be.

Some quick takeaways:

Anthony Richardson has recorded 10 big-time throws over 63 attempts, giving him a league-best 7.2% big-time throw rate. The problem is that he also has eight turnover-worthy plays, giving him the league's fourth-highest turnover-worthy play rate.

Drake Maye currently has the league’s highest turnover-worthy play rate at 5.9%. Only eight rookies in the PFF era have ended their first season with a turnover-worthy play rate above 6.0%.

Russell Wilson boasts the league’s lowest turnover-worthy play rate (1.0%) heading into Week 11. This rate is better than his career-low of 1.5%, set during his 2019 season in Seattle.

Justin Herbert has recorded a 6.7% big-time throw rate through 10 weeks, putting him on pace for a career-high. Notably, 13 of his 17 big-time throws have come in the last four weeks, the most of any quarterback in that span.

Week 11 Quarterback rankings