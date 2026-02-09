PFF Senior Bowl Grades: Grading standouts from one-on-one and team drills

QB Luke Altmyer put together an impressive week in team drills: While he had a few misses, the Illinois quarterback largely showed good poise and ball placement throughout the sessions. His best throw actually resulted in an incompletion — a 30-plus-yard deep shot down the left sideline that was perfectly placed, but the wide receiver struggled to track the ball in the air and came up short.

The Panini Senior Bowl is a crucial step in the pre-draft process, giving NFL teams an extended look at top prospects in a competitive setting. To aid in player evaluation, PFF analysts graded every rep from both one-on-one drills and team sessions, using the same methodology as our game-level grades adjusted for the unique practice environment.

Here’s a breakdown of the top performers from Senior Bowl practices.

American Team Drills

Name Pos. Snaps ALL – 0 Grades ALL + Gracen Halton DI 36 0 28 9 Garrett Nussmeier QB 54 4 43 9 Derrick Moore ED 40 0 32 9 Taylen Green QB 40 4 28 8 Luke Altmyer QB 39 2 29 8 Gabe Jacas ED 44 1 36 8 Rayshaun Benny DI 32 3 24 7 Keyron Crawford ED 35 0 29 7 Chris McClellan DI 33 4 22 7 Zion Young ED 39 0 32 7 Malachi Fields WR 46 1 39 6 Ethan Onianwa G 62 9 47 6 Nyjalik Kelly ED 30 2 22 6 LT Overton ED 42 3 33 6 Quintayvious Hutchins ED 32 0 27 5 Austin Barber T 55 8 42 5 Jeremiah Wright G 59 9 47 4 Caleb Banks DI 37 5 29 4 Mike Washington Jr. HB 28 0 24 4 Cameron Ball DI 35 2 31 4 J.C. Davis T 49 5 40 4 Owen Heinecke LB 54 2 48 4 Devin Voisin WR 36 0 33 3 Kaelon Black HB 24 0 21 3 Lewis Bond WR 41 0 38 3 Michael Taaffe S 70 3 64 3 Will Kacmarek TE 38 4 31 3 Skyler Thomas S 56 5 48 3 Tim Keenan III DI 27 2 25 3 Jake Slaughter C 57 6 48 3 Xavian Sorey Jr. LB 53 6 44 3 Nick Barrett DI 27 2 23 3 Tyreak Sapp ED 29 2 25 3 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 43 0 40 3 Malik Muhammad CB 29 0 26 3 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 47 2 42 3 Fred Davis II CB 47 4 41 2 Dan Villari TE 35 4 29 2 Fernando Carmona G 62 4 56 2 Josh Cuevas TE 31 3 26 2 John Michael Gyllenborg TE 34 1 31 2 Namdi Obiazor LB 53 2 49 2 Kamari Ramsey S 62 0 60 2 Max Iheanachor T 52 14 36 2 Jalon Kilgore CB 71 4 65 2 Rahsul Faison HB 31 0 29 2 Julian Neal CB 48 3 44 1 Jack Kelly LB 52 7 44 1 J'Mari Taylor HB 23 0 22 1 Jude Bowry T 54 14 41 1 Aaron Anderson WR 16 0 15 1 Davison Igbinosun CB 35 1 33 1 Sam Roush TE 36 2 33 1 Jaydn Ott HB 27 0 26 1 Ephesians Prysock CB 73 3 69 1 Barion Brown WR 43 0 42 1 Markel Bell T 34 6 28 1 Ted Hurst WR 45 0 44 1 James Brockermeyer C 63 7 56 0 Jalen Stroman S 68 5 64 0 Logan Taylor G 63 6 57 0 Cyrus Allen WR 41 0 41 0 Keyshaun Elliott LB 54 3 51 0 Daylen Everette CB 60 2 58 0 Collin Wright CB 16 1 16 0

Gracen Halton had a standout week during team drills, consistently showing a relentless motor in both run defense and as a pass rusher. He demonstrated strong gap discipline and made one of the more impressive run stops of the week when aligned wide as a 5-technique, muscling his way through the inside shoulder of a tight end to make a tackle at the line of scrimmage. Halton also showed diversity as a pass rusher. He used leverage and strength to collapse the pocket, got into the backfield on a T-E stunt by splitting the right guard and right tackle, and capped his week with an impressive quick inside spin move to beat Jeremiah Wright cleanly off the ball.

Luke Altmyer also put together an impressive week in team drills. While he had a few misses, the Illinois quarterback largely showed good poise and ball placement throughout the sessions. His best throw actually resulted in an incompletion — a 30-plus-yard deep shot down the left sideline that was perfectly placed, but the wide receiver struggled to track the ball in the air and came up short.

Malachi Fields rounded out the group with a strong week of his own in team drills. The Notre Dame senior did have a drop, but consistently showed a good feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage. He also arguably made the catch of the week on a corner-post route, completely fooling the safety before tracking the ball over his shoulder and finishing the play.

National Team Drills

Name Pos. Snaps ALL – 0 Grades ALL + Kyle Louis LB 72 8 53 12 Jacob Rodriguez LB 79 2 69 9 Diego Pavia QB 42 3 31 8 Dani Dennis-Sutton ED 32 1 25 7 Romello Height ED 35 1 28 6 Sawyer Robertson QB 45 5 34 6 Cole Payton QB 41 2 33 6 Bryce Boettcher LB 67 2 59 6 T.J. Parker ED 32 1 25 6 Max Llewellyn ED 36 0 31 5 Lee Hunter DI 46 5 36 5 Nadame Tucker ED 35 1 29 5 Jeffrey M'ba DI 41 6 30 5 Cian Slone ED 34 0 29 5 Dametrious Crownover T 55 9 42 4 Kage Casey T 52 13 35 4 VJ Payne S 59 1 54 4 Thaddeus Dixon CB 47 3 40 4 Zane Durant DI 21 1 16 4 Seth McGowan HB 37 0 34 3 Bryson Eason DI 43 3 38 3 Matthew Hibner TE 39 2 34 3 Sam Hecht C 52 6 44 3 Deven Eastern DI 41 5 34 3 Adam Randall HB 31 1 27 3 Vincent Anthony Jr. ED 31 1 28 3 Tanner Koziol TE 39 3 33 3 Jalen Farmer G 54 6 46 3 Vinny Anthony II WR 42 2 37 3 Delby Lemieux T 51 3 46 3 Colton Hood CB 25 1 21 3 Carver Willis T 66 8 56 2 Bud Clark S 63 2 59 2 Josh Cameron WR 43 1 40 2 Chandler Rivers CB 48 2 44 2 Keylan Rutledge G 63 3 58 2 Jordan Hudson WR 42 0 40 2 Logan Fano ED 15 0 13 2 Tyre West ED 15 1 12 2 Caleb Douglas WR 49 0 47 2 Reggie Virgil WR 49 1 46 2 Justin Joly TE 40 5 33 2 Kaytron Allen HB 23 1 20 2 Tyren Montgomery WR 44 1 41 2 Caullin Lacy WR 45 0 44 1 Nate Boerkircher TE 22 0 21 1 DJ Rogers TE 37 4 32 1 Gennings Dunker T 63 7 55 1 Beau Stephens G 51 6 44 1 Scooby Williams LB 19 1 17 1 Trey Zuhn III T 10 2 8 1 DeShon Singleton S 54 3 51 1 Hezekiah Masses CB 44 5 40 1 Chris Johnson CB 46 3 42 1 Kejon Owens HB 29 0 29 0 Jalen McMurray S 38 2 36 0 Darrell Jackson Jr. DI 7 1 7 0 Harrison Wallace III WR 15 0 15 0 Zakee Wheatley S 55 0 55 0 Kaleb Elarms-Orr LB 69 7 62 0 Charles Demmings CB 44 1 43 0 TJ Hall CB 42 0 42 0 Nicholas Singleton HB 14 0 14 0 Melvin Priestly T 14 1 13 0 Wydett Williams Jr. S 25 1 24 0 Alan Herron T 49 8 41 0

Nadame Tucker showed off his versatility as an edge rusher, winning quickly with both inside and outside moves. He also produced one of the standout pass-rush reps of the week when he ran right through Carver Willis, disrupting Sawyer Robinson and helping force an interception.

Romello Height was another EDGE defender who stood out during team drills. Height consistently flashed strong hand usage, most notably on a rep against Kage Casey where he chopped down and controlled Casey’s outside wrist at first contact, allowing him to immediately win around the edge.

Outside of a single snap at right guard back in 2022, Delby Lemieux had never played anywhere other than tackle during his four-year career at Dartmouth. Despite that, Lemieux kicked inside to center for the week and more than held his own in team drills. He did have one errant snap, but he wasn’t downgraded once in pass protection and looked stout against interior defenders in the run game.

American Team One-on-ones

Name Pos. Snaps ALL – 0 Grades ALL + Garrett Nussmeier QB 55 5 32 18 Taylen Green QB 55 7 35 13 Luke Altmyer QB 44 7 24 13 James Brockermeyer C 15 2 5 8 Rayshaun Benny DI 10 0 2 8 Markel Bell T 11 2 2 7 Kaelon Black HB 9 1 2 6 Caleb Banks DI 14 3 5 6 Mike Washington Jr. HB 12 3 3 6 Austin Barber T 14 5 3 6 Malachi Fields WR 13 2 5 6 J.C. Davis T 10 2 2 6 Jaydn Ott HB 13 2 5 6 Jeremiah Wright G 16 7 4 5 Tim Keenan III DI 11 5 1 5 Jake Slaughter C 14 7 2 5 Jude Bowry T 16 7 4 5 Keyshaun Elliott LB 11 6 0 5 Owen Heinecke LB 11 4 2 5 Gabe Jacas ED 11 4 2 5 Max Iheanachor T 13 5 3 5 Gracen Halton DI 10 4 2 4 Devin Voisin WR 8 0 4 4 Lewis Bond WR 9 1 5 4 Will Kacmarek TE 10 3 3 4 Cameron Ball DI 11 4 3 4 Josh Cuevas TE 8 0 4 4 John Michael Gyllenborg TE 8 1 5 4 Ethan Onianwa G 12 6 2 4 Cyrus Allen WR 10 1 6 4 Davison Igbinosun CB 14 7 5 4 Sam Roush TE 9 2 4 4 Zion Young ED 8 3 1 4 Derrick Moore ED 9 3 2 4 LT Overton ED 9 4 1 4 Ephesians Prysock CB 13 5 6 4 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 12 1 7 4 Quintayvious Hutchins ED 6 2 1 3 Jalen Stroman S 13 6 6 3 Fernando Carmona G 16 10 3 3 Skyler Thomas S 14 5 6 3 Xavian Sorey Jr. LB 10 6 1 3 Nick Barrett DI 11 5 3 3 J'Mari Taylor HB 9 3 3 3 Logan Taylor G 14 8 3 3 Keyron Crawford ED 10 4 3 3 Aaron Anderson WR 6 1 2 3 Collin Wright CB 7 5 2 3 Chris McClellan DI 13 7 3 3 Tyreak Sapp ED 9 2 4 3 Barion Brown WR 9 2 5 3 Rahsul Faison HB 10 3 4 3 Ted Hurst WR 10 1 7 3 Michael Taaffe S 11 5 5 2 Jack Kelly LB 10 4 4 2 Namdi Obiazor LB 11 5 4 2 Kamari Ramsey S 7 4 3 2 Malik Muhammad CB 13 8 5 2 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 12 1 9 2 Fred Davis II CB 8 4 4 1 Dan Villari TE 7 3 4 1 Julian Neal CB 10 7 5 1 Nyjalik Kelly ED 9 7 1 1 Jalon Kilgore CB 12 7 6 1 Daylen Everette CB 9 6 4 0

Garrett Nussmeier had a noticeable week in the one-on-ones. Tied for the most reps among the three quarterbacks, Nussmeier recorded the fewest misses of the group and consistently showed strong touch and timing on deep balls down the right sideline.

While there were a few reps where he struggled to disengage early, Caleb Banks still put together a solid week in the pass-rush one-on-ones. His most impressive wins came against Jake Slaughter, where Banks got underneath Slaughter’s right arm before executing a clean swim move over the left shoulder. He also flashed his burst off the ball with an immediate inside win against Jeremiah Wright.

Malachi Fields didn’t just stand out during team drills — he also had a strong showing in the one-on-ones. Fields displayed excellent releases off the line, routinely creating separation against press coverage. His week was highlighted by an impressive deep catch down the right sideline, where he beat the corner vertically and then shielded the defender at the catch point.

National Team One-on-ones (run)

Name Pos. Snaps ALL – 0 Grades ALL + Gennings Dunker T 6 1 1 4 Lee Hunter DI 5 1 0 4 Carver Willis T 8 2 3 3 Dametrious Crownover T 7 0 4 3 Keylan Rutledge G 6 0 3 3 Kage Casey T 10 1 6 3 Sam Hecht C 5 2 1 2 Vincent Anthony Jr. ED 4 2 0 2 Delby Lemieux T 5 1 2 2 T.J. Parker ED 4 0 2 2 Alan Herron T 7 4 1 2 Romello Height ED 2 0 1 1 Nate Boerkircher TE 3 0 2 1 Beau Stephens G 6 1 4 1 Deven Eastern DI 5 2 2 1 Trey Zuhn III T 4 2 1 1 Nadame Tucker ED 3 1 1 1 Logan Fano ED 3 1 1 1 Jalen Farmer G 4 1 2 1 Dani Dennis-Sutton ED 3 0 2 1 Zane Durant DI 5 1 3 1 Bryson Eason DI 4 3 1 0 DJ Rogers TE 2 1 1 0 Max Llewellyn ED 2 1 1 0 Darrell Jackson Jr. DI 2 2 0 0 Jeffrey M'ba DI 5 3 2 0 Cian Slone ED 3 1 2 0

There wasn’t a ton of run-game work during the one-on-ones, but the National Team logged roughly 50 run reps throughout the week. On his six reps, Gennings Dunker consistently flashed his ability to generate movement when working in double teams, bringing the same physical edge and nastiness he showed on tape at Iowa.

Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter saw just one true one-on-one rep in the run drills, where he shed Sam Hecht with relative ease. He was far more active against double teams, though, and that’s where he really stood out. On one rep, Hunter cleanly defeated the double team, while on two others he was able to split it and penetrate into the backfield.

National Team One-on-ones (pass)

Name Pos. Snaps ALL – 0 Grades ALL + Cole Payton QB 50 7 22 21 Sawyer Robertson QB 59 12 35 12 Diego Pavia QB 55 10 33 12 Jacob Rodriguez LB 20 4 5 11 Kyle Louis LB 21 5 7 10 Kaleb Elarms-Orr LB 22 6 8 9 Bryson Eason DI 9 2 0 7 Dametrious Crownover T 10 0 3 7 Bryce Boettcher LB 24 9 8 7 Keylan Rutledge G 12 6 0 6 Kaytron Allen HB 15 3 6 6 Zane Durant DI 7 1 0 6 Lee Hunter DI 12 5 2 5 Kage Casey T 12 5 2 5 T.J. Parker ED 7 1 1 5 Bud Clark S 15 2 10 4 Nate Boerkircher TE 7 0 4 4 Josh Cameron WR 13 0 10 4 DJ Rogers TE 9 1 5 4 Gennings Dunker T 10 5 1 4 Beau Stephens G 10 5 1 4 Adam Randall HB 22 7 11 4 DeShon Singleton S 11 4 6 4 Reggie Virgil WR 15 0 11 4 Thaddeus Dixon CB 14 3 8 4 Justin Joly TE 13 0 11 4 Vinny Anthony II WR 15 2 9 4 Chris Johnson CB 11 3 4 4 Nicholas Singleton HB 14 2 8 4 Caullin Lacy WR 14 1 10 3 Darrell Jackson Jr. DI 5 1 1 3 Chandler Rivers CB 11 3 6 3 Jeffrey M'ba DI 8 5 0 3 Jordan Hudson WR 13 0 10 3 Jalen Farmer G 8 2 3 3 Delby Lemieux T 7 4 0 3 Tyren Montgomery WR 16 1 12 3 Melvin Priestly T 4 0 1 3 Alan Herron T 8 2 3 3 Carver Willis T 9 5 2 2 Seth McGowan HB 19 7 10 2 Kejon Owens HB 16 7 7 2 Jalen McMurray S 15 7 8 2 Max Llewellyn ED 8 4 2 2 Deven Eastern DI 9 5 2 2 Scooby Williams LB 7 5 0 2 Charles Demmings CB 8 2 4 2 Vincent Anthony Jr. ED 7 3 2 2 TJ Hall CB 10 3 5 2 Hezekiah Masses CB 12 3 8 2 Caleb Douglas WR 12 4 7 2 VJ Payne S 14 6 8 2 Matthew Hibner TE 9 2 7 1 Sam Hecht C 9 7 1 1 Harrison Wallace III WR 7 0 6 1 Zakee Wheatley S 12 4 8 1 Trey Zuhn III T 3 2 0 1 Nadame Tucker ED 6 4 1 1 Tanner Koziol TE 11 0 10 1 Dani Dennis-Sutton ED 7 3 3 1 Wydett Williams Jr. S 5 1 3 1 Colton Hood CB 8 2 5 1 Cian Slone ED 4 1 2 1 Romello Height ED 6 4 2 0 Logan Fano ED 4 2 2 0 Tyre West ED 3 1 2 0

Cole Payton stood out among the National Team quarterbacks during the one-on-ones. He led the group with seven charted big-time throws, showcasing touch and confidence on deep sideline shots while also delivering some impressive throws in the red zone.

Jacob Rodriguez put together a strong highlight reel in the one-on-ones as well. He had a productive week in pass-rush drills. In coverage, he was disruptive at the line of scrimmage while also making several standout plays downfield against running backs on wheel routes.