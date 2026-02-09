Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
PFF Senior Bowl Grades: Grading standouts from one-on-one and team drills

By William Moy
  • QB Luke Altmyer put together an impressive week in team drills: While he had a few misses, the Illinois quarterback largely showed good poise and ball placement throughout the sessions. His best throw actually resulted in an incompletion — a 30-plus-yard deep shot down the left sideline that was perfectly placed, but the wide receiver struggled to track the ball in the air and came up short.
  • Romello Height stood out during team drills: Height consistently flashed strong hand usage, most notably on a rep against Kage Casey, where he chopped down and controlled Casey’s outside wrist at first contact, allowing him to immediately win around the edge.
The Panini Senior Bowl is a crucial step in the pre-draft process, giving NFL teams an extended look at top prospects in a competitive setting. To aid in player evaluation, PFF analysts graded every rep from both one-on-one drills and team sessions, using the same methodology as our game-level grades adjusted for the unique practice environment.

Here’s a breakdown of the top performers from Senior Bowl practices.

American Team Drills

NamePos.SnapsALL –0 GradesALL +
Gracen HaltonDI360289
Garrett NussmeierQB544439
Derrick MooreED400329
Taylen GreenQB404288
Luke AltmyerQB392298
Gabe JacasED441368
Rayshaun BennyDI323247
Keyron CrawfordED350297
Chris McClellanDI334227
Zion YoungED390327
Malachi FieldsWR461396
Ethan OnianwaG629476
Nyjalik KellyED302226
LT OvertonED423336
Quintayvious HutchinsED320275
Austin BarberT558425
Jeremiah WrightG599474
Caleb BanksDI375294
Mike Washington Jr.HB280244
Cameron BallDI352314
J.C. DavisT495404
Owen HeineckeLB542484
Devin VoisinWR360333
Kaelon BlackHB240213
Lewis BondWR410383
Michael TaaffeS703643
Will KacmarekTE384313
Skyler ThomasS565483
Tim Keenan IIIDI272253
Jake SlaughterC576483
Xavian Sorey Jr.LB536443
Nick BarrettDI272233
Tyreak SappED292253
Kevin Coleman Jr.WR430403
Malik MuhammadCB290263
Ja'Kobi LaneWR472423
Fred Davis IICB474412
Dan VillariTE354292
Fernando CarmonaG624562
Josh CuevasTE313262
John Michael GyllenborgTE341312
Namdi ObiazorLB532492
Kamari RamseyS620602
Max IheanachorT5214362
Jalon KilgoreCB714652
Rahsul FaisonHB310292
Julian NealCB483441
Jack KellyLB527441
J'Mari TaylorHB230221
Jude BowryT5414411
Aaron AndersonWR160151
Davison IgbinosunCB351331
Sam RoushTE362331
Jaydn OttHB270261
Ephesians PrysockCB733691
Barion BrownWR430421
Markel BellT346281
Ted HurstWR450441
James BrockermeyerC637560
Jalen StromanS685640
Logan TaylorG636570
Cyrus AllenWR410410
Keyshaun ElliottLB543510
Daylen EveretteCB602580
Collin WrightCB161160
  • Gracen Halton had a standout week during team drills, consistently showing a relentless motor in both run defense and as a pass rusher. He demonstrated strong gap discipline and made one of the more impressive run stops of the week when aligned wide as a 5-technique, muscling his way through the inside shoulder of a tight end to make a tackle at the line of scrimmage. Halton also showed diversity as a pass rusher. He used leverage and strength to collapse the pocket, got into the backfield on a T-E stunt by splitting the right guard and right tackle, and capped his week with an impressive quick inside spin move to beat Jeremiah Wright cleanly off the ball.
  • Luke Altmyer also put together an impressive week in team drills. While he had a few misses, the Illinois quarterback largely showed good poise and ball placement throughout the sessions. His best throw actually resulted in an incompletion — a 30-plus-yard deep shot down the left sideline that was perfectly placed, but the wide receiver struggled to track the ball in the air and came up short.
  • Malachi Fields rounded out the group with a strong week of his own in team drills. The Notre Dame senior did have a drop, but consistently showed a good feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage. He also arguably made the catch of the week on a corner-post route, completely fooling the safety before tracking the ball over his shoulder and finishing the play.

National Team Drills

NamePos.SnapsALL –0 GradesALL +
Kyle LouisLB7285312
Jacob RodriguezLB792699
Diego PaviaQB423318
Dani Dennis-SuttonED321257
Romello HeightED351286
Sawyer RobertsonQB455346
Cole PaytonQB412336
Bryce BoettcherLB672596
T.J. ParkerED321256
Max LlewellynED360315
Lee HunterDI465365
Nadame TuckerED351295
Jeffrey M'baDI416305
Cian SloneED340295
Dametrious CrownoverT559424
Kage CaseyT5213354
VJ PayneS591544
Thaddeus DixonCB473404
Zane DurantDI211164
Seth McGowanHB370343
Bryson EasonDI433383
Matthew HibnerTE392343
Sam HechtC526443
Deven EasternDI415343
Adam RandallHB311273
Vincent Anthony Jr.ED311283
Tanner KoziolTE393333
Jalen FarmerG546463
Vinny Anthony IIWR422373
Delby LemieuxT513463
Colton HoodCB251213
Carver WillisT668562
Bud ClarkS632592
Josh CameronWR431402
Chandler RiversCB482442
Keylan RutledgeG633582
Jordan HudsonWR420402
Logan FanoED150132
Tyre WestED151122
Caleb DouglasWR490472
Reggie VirgilWR491462
Justin JolyTE405332
Kaytron AllenHB231202
Tyren MontgomeryWR441412
Caullin LacyWR450441
Nate BoerkircherTE220211
DJ RogersTE374321
Gennings DunkerT637551
Beau StephensG516441
Scooby WilliamsLB191171
Trey Zuhn IIIT10281
DeShon SingletonS543511
Hezekiah MassesCB445401
Chris JohnsonCB463421
Kejon OwensHB290290
Jalen McMurrayS382360
Darrell Jackson Jr.DI7170
Harrison Wallace IIIWR150150
Zakee WheatleyS550550
Kaleb Elarms-OrrLB697620
Charles DemmingsCB441430
TJ HallCB420420
Nicholas SingletonHB140140
Melvin PriestlyT141130
Wydett Williams Jr.S251240
Alan HerronT498410
  • Nadame Tucker showed off his versatility as an edge rusher, winning quickly with both inside and outside moves. He also produced one of the standout pass-rush reps of the week when he ran right through Carver Willis, disrupting Sawyer Robinson and helping force an interception.
  • Romello Height was another EDGE defender who stood out during team drills. Height consistently flashed strong hand usage, most notably on a rep against Kage Casey where he chopped down and controlled Casey’s outside wrist at first contact, allowing him to immediately win around the edge.
  • Outside of a single snap at right guard back in 2022, Delby Lemieux had never played anywhere other than tackle during his four-year career at Dartmouth. Despite that, Lemieux kicked inside to center for the week and more than held his own in team drills. He did have one errant snap, but he wasn’t downgraded once in pass protection and looked stout against interior defenders in the run game.

American Team One-on-ones

NamePos.SnapsALL –0 GradesALL +
Garrett NussmeierQB5553218
Taylen GreenQB5573513
Luke AltmyerQB4472413
James BrockermeyerC15258
Rayshaun BennyDI10028
Markel BellT11227
Kaelon BlackHB9126
Caleb BanksDI14356
Mike Washington Jr.HB12336
Austin BarberT14536
Malachi FieldsWR13256
J.C. DavisT10226
Jaydn OttHB13256
Jeremiah WrightG16745
Tim Keenan IIIDI11515
Jake SlaughterC14725
Jude BowryT16745
Keyshaun ElliottLB11605
Owen HeineckeLB11425
Gabe JacasED11425
Max IheanachorT13535
Gracen HaltonDI10424
Devin VoisinWR8044
Lewis BondWR9154
Will KacmarekTE10334
Cameron BallDI11434
Josh CuevasTE8044
John Michael GyllenborgTE8154
Ethan OnianwaG12624
Cyrus AllenWR10164
Davison IgbinosunCB14754
Sam RoushTE9244
Zion YoungED8314
Derrick MooreED9324
LT OvertonED9414
Ephesians PrysockCB13564
Kevin Coleman Jr.WR12174
Quintayvious HutchinsED6213
Jalen StromanS13663
Fernando CarmonaG161033
Skyler ThomasS14563
Xavian Sorey Jr.LB10613
Nick BarrettDI11533
J'Mari TaylorHB9333
Logan TaylorG14833
Keyron CrawfordED10433
Aaron AndersonWR6123
Collin WrightCB7523
Chris McClellanDI13733
Tyreak SappED9243
Barion BrownWR9253
Rahsul FaisonHB10343
Ted HurstWR10173
Michael TaaffeS11552
Jack KellyLB10442
Namdi ObiazorLB11542
Kamari RamseyS7432
Malik MuhammadCB13852
Ja'Kobi LaneWR12192
Fred Davis IICB8441
Dan VillariTE7341
Julian NealCB10751
Nyjalik KellyED9711
Jalon KilgoreCB12761
Daylen EveretteCB9640

Garrett Nussmeier had a noticeable week in the one-on-ones. Tied for the most reps among the three quarterbacks, Nussmeier recorded the fewest misses of the group and consistently showed strong touch and timing on deep balls down the right sideline.

While there were a few reps where he struggled to disengage early, Caleb Banks still put together a solid week in the pass-rush one-on-ones. His most impressive wins came against Jake Slaughter, where Banks got underneath Slaughter’s right arm before executing a clean swim move over the left shoulder. He also flashed his burst off the ball with an immediate inside win against Jeremiah Wright.

Malachi Fields didn’t just stand out during team drills — he also had a strong showing in the one-on-ones. Fields displayed excellent releases off the line, routinely creating separation against press coverage. His week was highlighted by an impressive deep catch down the right sideline, where he beat the corner vertically and then shielded the defender at the catch point.

National Team One-on-ones (run)

NamePos.SnapsALL –0 GradesALL +
Gennings DunkerT6114
Lee HunterDI5104
Carver WillisT8233
Dametrious CrownoverT7043
Keylan RutledgeG6033
Kage CaseyT10163
Sam HechtC5212
Vincent Anthony Jr.ED4202
Delby LemieuxT5122
T.J. ParkerED4022
Alan HerronT7412
Romello HeightED2011
Nate BoerkircherTE3021
Beau StephensG6141
Deven EasternDI5221
Trey Zuhn IIIT4211
Nadame TuckerED3111
Logan FanoED3111
Jalen FarmerG4121
Dani Dennis-SuttonED3021
Zane DurantDI5131
Bryson EasonDI4310
DJ RogersTE2110
Max LlewellynED2110
Darrell Jackson Jr.DI2200
Jeffrey M'baDI5320
Cian SloneED3120
  • There wasn’t a ton of run-game work during the one-on-ones, but the National Team logged roughly 50 run reps throughout the week. On his six reps, Gennings Dunker consistently flashed his ability to generate movement when working in double teams, bringing the same physical edge and nastiness he showed on tape at Iowa.
  • Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter saw just one true one-on-one rep in the run drills, where he shed Sam Hecht with relative ease. He was far more active against double teams, though, and that’s where he really stood out. On one rep, Hunter cleanly defeated the double team, while on two others he was able to split it and penetrate into the backfield.

National Team One-on-ones (pass)

NamePos.SnapsALL –0 GradesALL +
Cole PaytonQB5072221
Sawyer RobertsonQB59123512
Diego PaviaQB55103312
Jacob RodriguezLB204511
Kyle LouisLB215710
Kaleb Elarms-OrrLB22689
Bryson EasonDI9207
Dametrious CrownoverT10037
Bryce BoettcherLB24987
Keylan RutledgeG12606
Kaytron AllenHB15366
Zane DurantDI7106
Lee HunterDI12525
Kage CaseyT12525
T.J. ParkerED7115
Bud ClarkS152104
Nate BoerkircherTE7044
Josh CameronWR130104
DJ RogersTE9154
Gennings DunkerT10514
Beau StephensG10514
Adam RandallHB227114
DeShon SingletonS11464
Reggie VirgilWR150114
Thaddeus DixonCB14384
Justin JolyTE130114
Vinny Anthony IIWR15294
Chris JohnsonCB11344
Nicholas SingletonHB14284
Caullin LacyWR141103
Darrell Jackson Jr.DI5113
Chandler RiversCB11363
Jeffrey M'baDI8503
Jordan HudsonWR130103
Jalen FarmerG8233
Delby LemieuxT7403
Tyren MontgomeryWR161123
Melvin PriestlyT4013
Alan HerronT8233
Carver WillisT9522
Seth McGowanHB197102
Kejon OwensHB16772
Jalen McMurrayS15782
Max LlewellynED8422
Deven EasternDI9522
Scooby WilliamsLB7502
Charles DemmingsCB8242
Vincent Anthony Jr.ED7322
TJ HallCB10352
Hezekiah MassesCB12382
Caleb DouglasWR12472
VJ PayneS14682
Matthew HibnerTE9271
Sam HechtC9711
Harrison Wallace IIIWR7061
Zakee WheatleyS12481
Trey Zuhn IIIT3201
Nadame TuckerED6411
Tanner KoziolTE110101
Dani Dennis-SuttonED7331
Wydett Williams Jr.S5131
Colton HoodCB8251
Cian SloneED4121
Romello HeightED6420
Logan FanoED4220
Tyre WestED3120
  • Cole Payton stood out among the National Team quarterbacks during the one-on-ones. He led the group with seven charted big-time throws, showcasing touch and confidence on deep sideline shots while also delivering some impressive throws in the red zone.
  • Jacob Rodriguez put together a strong highlight reel in the one-on-ones as well. He had a productive week in pass-rush drills. In coverage, he was disruptive at the line of scrimmage while also making several standout plays downfield against running backs on wheel routes.
  • Dametrius Crownover also impressed in the one-on-ones, going undefeated across 10 pass-protection reps. Seeing time at both tackle spots, he fired off the ball with quick feet, consistently leveraged his size and strength, and showed a strong ability to counter defenders’ secondary moves.
NFL Draft Featured Tools
