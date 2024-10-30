2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 9

• Broncos rise to No. 4 after keeping Panthers at bay: The offensive line allowed just three pressures against Carolina, and its 94.0 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating was tied for the second highest in the NFL this week.

• Eagles get back into top 10: Although the unit pass-blocked for only 22 snaps, they allowed pressures and no sacks in the team’s win over the Bengals.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 9 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Penei Sewell

Although right guard Kevin Zeitler was back in the lineup after missing Detroit’s Week 7 game, it was not the veteran offensive lineman’s best game. While he did not allow pressure against Tennessee, he was beaten four times on 21 pass-blocking snaps and his 33.9 PFF pass-blocking grade was the lowest among Lions offensive linemen.

Center Frank Ragnow was perfect in pass protection against the Titans in Week 8. As a result, he earned an 83.5 PFF pass-blocking grade that ranked third among all centers.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell’s 86.7 PFF overall grade ranks third among all offensive tackles this season.