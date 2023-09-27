NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 4

• Packers take the throne: Green Bay moves up two spots after another excellent week, one in which tackle Zach Tom continued his streak of not allowing a sack or a quarterback hit this season.

• Dolphins soar to No. 6: Miami is up six spots this week after a dominant Week 3 performance from their offense. The line now ranks second in the league in pass-blocking efficiency.

• Looking for more grades and data? To access PFF Premium Stats, subscribe now!

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFLL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 4 starters:

LT Rasheed Walker

LG Royce Newman

C Josh Myers

RG Jon Runyan

RT Zach Tom

Second-year left tackle Rasheed Walker played in the injured David Bakhtiari ‘s place . Walker allowed just one pressure on 55 dropbacks.

‘s place The Packers' offensive line leads the NFL after three weeks with a pass-blocking efficiency rating of 93.9.

Best player: Zach Tom

Tom has yet to allow a sack or a quarterback hit this season.

Projected Week 4 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

Left guard Landon Dickerson exited Monday’s game due to a knee injury and was replaced by Sua Opeta .

Center Jason Kelce struggled against Tampa Bay’s bigger interior defensive linemen and finished with a 54.9 PFF grade — his lowest in a game since the 2020 season.

Best player: Lane Johnson

Johnson was Philadelphia’s highest-graded offensive lineman against the Buccaneers after he did not allow a single pressure for the second week in a row.

Projected Week 4 starters:

LT Tyron Smith

LG Tyler Smith

C Tyler Biadasz

RG Zack Martin

RT Terence Steele

The Cowboys were without three of their starting offensive linemen against the Cardinals. The interior offensive line consisted of Chuma Edoga , Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass .

Tyler Smith impressed in his season debut. He did not allow any pressure at left tackle while replacing the injured Tyron Smith .

Best player: Zack Martin

Zack Martin sat out of Dallas' loss to Arizona, but it is “possible” he will play in Week 4, according to team executive Stephen Jones.

Projected Week 4 starters:

LT Penei Sewell

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Graham Glasgow

RT Colby Sorsdal

Injuries are starting to pile up for the Detroit offensive line. Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Taylor Decker were inactive for this game, while backup right tackle Matt Nelson and his replacement, Dan Skipper , exited the game with injuries. As a result, the Lions finished Week 3 with guard Colby Sorsdal playing at right tackle.

, Penei Sewell continues to impress at his old position of left tackle. Over the past two weeks, Sewell has earned a 77.3 pass-blocking grade, which ranks eighth among left tackles.

Best player: Frank Ragnow

Ragnow had an uncharacteristically bad game against the Falcons, surrendering four pressures after not allowing a single pressure in the first two weeks.