NFL Week 3 Offensive Line Rankings

• Philadelphia Eagles on top for third straight week: Seemingly nothing can derail the Eagles' offensive line, with no player allowing more than two pressures last week.

• Baltimore Ravens biggest risers: The Ravens' group jumped eight spots after a solid Week 3 showing even despite their injury-depleted left tackle spot.

• Los Angeles Chargers biggest fallers: The loss of left tackle Rashawn Slater for the rest of the season sends the Chargers unit plummeting in the Week 3 offensive line rankings.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units give an incredible advantage to everything on offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak-link player to identify any obvious matchup advantage one way or the other in each team's upcoming matchup.

Red text = weakest link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 2)

Projected Week 4 Starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

Upcoming Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia’s line crushed Washington in Week 3. No lineman allowed more than two pressures all game.

Jacksonville’s defensive front has depth and some good performers through three weeks, but the Eagles' line really has no weak link to be exploited.

Lane Johnson has yet to allow a sack or knockdown of the quarterback.

Projected Week 4 Starters:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Joe Thuney

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

Upcoming Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Orlando Brown Jr. had his best game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, allowing just two pressures across 47 pass-blocking plays.

Tampa Bay’s best defensive lineman naturally lines up opposite the biggest weakness on the Chiefs' line and presents a possible major mismatch this week.

Trey Smith has PFF grades in the 50.0s in both pass protection and run blocking. He has allowed six pressures across three games.

Projected Week 4 Starters:

LT Trent Brown

LG Cole Strange

C David Andrews

RG Michael Onwenu

RT Isaiah Wynn

Upcoming Opponent: Green Bay Packers

Rookie Cole Strange endured serious struggles against the Ravens this past week, allowing four total pressures, one of which was a sack.

David Andrews also earned a 25.6 PFF pass-blocking grade, and the New England interior now has to face Green Bay’s defense.

Michael Onwenu has now allowed just 27 pressures in his career across 943 pass-blocking snaps at three different positions.

Projected Week 4 Starters:

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Ethan Pocic

RG Wyatt Teller

RT Jack Conklin

Upcoming Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Joel Bitonio had an excellent game against Pittsburgh back on Thursday night, allowing no pressure and earning a 71.0 run blocking grade.

Jedrick Wills Jr. clearly has talent, but he has earned consistently below-average PFF grades in his career and needs to show a higher level of play.

Atlanta doesn’t have the horses up front to cause problems, so the Browns' offense should be relatively comfortable this week.