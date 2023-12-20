NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 16

• Lions jump to No. 2 after dominant win over Broncos: Center Frank Ragnow returned to action and earned the third-highest overall grade of his season.

• Bills' offensive line propels ground game in Week 15: Right tackle Spencer Brown earned a 92.9 run-blocking grade against Philadelphia, which led all offensive tackles in Week 15.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 15 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 16 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Sua Opeta

RT Lane Johnson

The Eagles in Weej 14 were without right guard Cam Jurgens , who was inactive due to an injury. He was replaced by Sua Opeta , who earned a 50.5 overall grade against the Seahawks.

, Center Jason Kelce is allowing pressure on 1.6% of pass plays, which is the lowest rate of his career.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

While Mailata earned an 84.3 overall grade over the first 11 weeks, he has just a 66.8 PFF overall grade over the past four weeks.

Projected Week 16 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Graham Glasgow

RT Penei Sewell

Center Frank Ragnow returned to action and earned the third-highest overall grade of his season. Furthermore, Ragnow did not allow a single pressure and earned an 84.8 pass-blocking grade to lead all centers in Week 15.

Having played all three interior positions this season, Graham Glasgow is having a very strong season. He has earned a 76.3 overall grade so far, which ranks eighth among guards.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell’s 88.9 run-blocking grade in Week 15 ranked third among tackles, and his 93.4 season-long run-blocking grade leads all tackles.

Projected Week 16 starters:

LT Tyron Smith

LG Tyler Smith

C Tyler Biadasz

RG T.J. Bass

RT Terence Steele

Right guard Zack Martin left in Week 15 with a thigh injury and was replaced by T.J. Bass .

Despite Dallas' offensive struggles, the offensive line played well in pass protection. The unit did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit against the Bills, surrendering only five quarterback hurries on 41 dropbacks and producing the third-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating among offensive lines in Week 15.

Best player: Tyron Smith

Smith is allowing pressure on 3.7% of pass plays, which is tied for the second-lowest pressure rate of his career.

Projected Week 16 starters:

LT Patrick Mekari

LG John Simpson

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley exited in the fourth quarter in Week 15 against the Jaguars and is in concussion protocol. Backup offensive lineman Patrick Mekari finished the game at left tackle.

The Ravens' offensive line struggled in pass protection against the Jaguars, allowing 13 pressures on 32 dropbacks and finishing just 26th in pass-blocking efficiency for the week.

Best player: Tyler Linderbaum

After two down weeks, Linderbaum was back at his best, especially in pass protection. The second-year center did not give up a single pressure against Jacksonville and earned an 84.2 pass-blocking grade, which ranked second among centers in Week 15.