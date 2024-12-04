2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 14

• No movement in top five from last week: The Lions remain home to the NFL's best unit, followed by the Broncos and the Eagles.

• Vikings surge into top 10: Minnesota is up six spots this week after Cam Robinson‘s return and Dalton Risner‘s encouraging performance.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 14 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Penei Sewell

The Lions were without left tackle Taylor Decker against Chicago in Week 13. Dan Skipper took his place and played 69 snaps in Detroit’s win, earning a 53.2 PFF overall grade. Skipper was responsible for four of the pressures allowed by the Lions' offensive line.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler had an excellent game against the Bears, especially in pass protection. Zeitler did not allow any pressure and wasn't beaten once. His resulting 88.2 PFF overall grade ranked fourth among guards in Week 13.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell earned an 88.9 PFF overall grade against Chicago, which ranked third among offensive tackles.