2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 13

• Buccaneers move into the No. 4 spot: Tampa Bay is up three places this week due to a strong pass-blocking effort against the Giants.

• 49ers fall out of the top 10 without Trent Williams: While Jaylon Moore played well in his stead, San Francisco's unit was not up to par in a loss to Green Bay.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 13 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Penei Sewell

After struggling in recent weeks, left tackle Taylor Decker was back at his best in Detroit’s Week 12 win over Indianapolis. Decker did not allow a single pressure against the Colts, and his 81.3 PFF overall grade ranked fourth among left tackles in the league.

On the other hand, center Frank Ragnow had a rough Week 12 outing. Detroit’s center earned a 26.8 PFF pass-blocking grade, his lowest mark of the season. He surrendered four pressures against the Colts.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell’s 86.8 PFF overall grade leads all right tackles this season.