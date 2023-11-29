NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 13

• Eagles reclaim the top spot: Philadelphia moves past Detroit after a solid game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.

• Broncos crack the top 10: The Denver offensive line did not allow a single sack and gave up just seven pressures on 25 dropbacks against a strong Browns pass rush.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 12 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 13 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

Right tackle Lane Johnson was inactive against the Bills due to a groin injury. Jack Driscoll replaced him .

replaced him Driscoll actually finished with the highest pass-blocking grade (79.0) on the Eagles' offensive line. Although he gave up a pressure on the first play of the game, he stayed clean the rest of the way.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata has the third-highest run-blocking grade among left tackles (83.2).

Projected Week 13 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Kayode Awosika

C Frank Ragnow

RG Graham Glasgow

RT Penei Sewell

The Lions started rookie Colby Sorsdal in place of the injured Jonah Jackson at left guard. Sorsdal was benched in the second quarter and replaced by Kayode Awosika for the rest of the game.

The Lions' offensive line had by far its worst game of the season in pass protection against the Packers. They finished just 30th in pass-blocking efficiency rating in Week 12, allowing 25 pressures on 50 dropbacks. The most pressures Detroit had allowed in a game prior to Week 12 was 13 in Week 7.

Best player: Penei Sewell

While Sewell also struggled a bit in pass protection, his 96.6 run-blocking grade is the highest mark by any offensive lineman this season.

Projected starters entering bye:

LT Patrick Mekari

LG John Simpson

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

The Ravens' offensive line had a rough night in pass protection against the Chargers. The unit allowed 13 pressures — including two sacks — on 36 dropbacks and finished just 25th in pass-blocking efficiency rating in Week 12.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler ’s 88.1 pass-blocking grade tied for the best mark among all offensive linemen in Week 12.

Best player: Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum has endured a rough stretch over the past three weeks. His 53.5 pass-blocking grade over that period ranks just 26th out of 37 qualifying centers.

Projected Week 13 starters:

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matthew Bergeron

C Drew Dalman

RG Chris Lindstrom

RT Kaleb McGary

The Falcons' offensive line had an excellent game against the Saints, as two players earned 90.0-plus overall grades in the win. Rookie left guard Matthew Bergeron ’s 94.9 overall grade was a career high and also led all offensive linemen in the NFL in Week 12.

Atlanta’s offensive line ranked second in the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency rating in Week 12 after allowing just three quarterback hurries and no quarterback hits or sacks on 24 dropbacks against New Orleans.

Best player: Chris Lindstrom

Lindstrom’s 92.8 overall grade against the Saints ranked second in the league in Week 12, behind only teammate Matthew Bergeron .