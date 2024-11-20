2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 12

• Lions hold onto No. 1 for the sixth straight week: Detroit easily handled Jacksonville in Week 11, and the offensive line continued to excel.

• Eagles soar back into top three: Philadelphia's offensive line was back at its best in Week 11 against Washington. The unit did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit and surrendered just three hurries in a win over the Commanders.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 12 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Penei Sewell

Left tackle Taylor Decker was back in the lineup after missing Detroit’s Week 10 game against the Jaguars. However, he allowed three pressures — the most on the Lions' offensive line — and earned a 61.7 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler continued his impressive season in Week 11 against the Jaguars. Zeitler earned a 90.6 PFF overall grade in Detroit’s win, which ranked third among guards this week. In addition, Zeitler has earned an 87.8 PFF overall grade this season, which also ranks third at the position.

Best player: Frank Ragnow

Ragnow’s 92.3 PFF run-blocking grade leads all centers this season.