Next Free Agency Wave: 10 veterans still flying under the radar

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With the first wave of free agency done, the NFL moves into the second phase, and there’s still a ton of intriguing veteran options on the board. Here are ten veterans still flying under the radar and without a team.

G Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler has been the definition of a plug-and-play guard throughout his NFL career. Since joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, Zeitler has consistently been a source of stability on any offensive line he’s played on. His 74.5 PFF grade this season was 11th among all guards in the league, and though he’s now 36 years old, Zeitler continues to be a top performer, allowing just 16 pressures on 590 pass blocking snaps for the Tennessee Titans in 2025.

Talented offensive linemen play well into their 30s now, and Zeitler is no exception. He hasn’t earned a PFF grade below 70.0 since the 2020 NFL season. Over the last five seasons, Zeitler has logged the fifth-most pass blocking snaps among all guards, and his 3.1% pressure rate is the lowest at the position. If he wants to keep playing, Zeitler should have a wealth of interest.

Though he’s now 31 years old and potentially past his peak, DJ Reader is still the top defensive tackle on the market. It would be a sound addition for any NFL team in need of solid run defense and an ancillary pass-rushing option on the interior of the defensive line. He spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Reader compiled a 68.9 PFF grade in 2025, 32nd among defensive tackles, and still generated 20 pressures and 15 stops. The former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle finished the season without a sack, but Reader’s 72.6 PFF pass rushing grade was the third-highest of his career. A potential return to the Bengals, who need some beefing up on the defensive line, isn’t out of the question, even on a one-year deal.

WR Jauan Jennings

The San Francisco 49ers signing Mike Evans all but signalled that Jauan Jennings will be playing on a new team in 2026. Jennings has broken out in the 49ers’ offense over the last two seasons, catching 137 passes (28th among receivers) for 1,698 yards (29th) and 15 touchdowns (11th) while earning a 78.9 PFF receiving grade — 31st at the position.

Jennings isn’t a burner, but he is one of the NFL’s better contested-catch specialists. His 41 contested catches since 2024 are tied for the most in the league, and his connection with Brock Purdy often carried the offense for large stretches.

For the first time in several years, Bosa looked a lot more like his old self. Injuries have plagued the former No. 3 overall pick throughout his NFL career, and Bosa hasn’t logged over 700 snaps since 2021. However, Bosa played 654 snaps in 2025 and delivered a strong performance on the edge for the Buffalo Bills.

Bosa’s 54 pressures and 85.5 PFF pass rushing grade were his highest since that 2021 season, and his 14.9% pass-rush win rate was 34th among edge rushers in the NFL. Anyone bringing in Bosa knows they might not get a full 17-game season from him, but if his production in 2026 is anything like 2025, he can be a real veteran presence for a contender.

Clowney has played for seven teams in his NFL career, and likely signs for an eighth at some point this offseason. Historically speaking, Clowney isn’t someone who signs in the first few weeks of free agency; he can take his team and assess the market before picking a landing spot. His blend of excellent run defense and consistent pass-rushing means he’ll always have a market.

Clowney’s 79.2 PFF grade was tied for 19th-highest among all edge defenders in 2025, and his 80.6 PFF pass-rush grade was the highest of his career. A hamstring injury limited him to just 13 games in 2025, and Clowney has consistently battled niggling injuries throughout his NFL career, but he’s still a player you want on your team.

T Taylor Decker

Decker’s release from the Detroit Lions didn’t come as a huge surprise, but he was the team’s longest-tenured player, and moving on from him feels like a real changing of the guard in Detroit. Decker spent 10 seasons with the Lions, and his 67.9 PFF grade in 2025 was his lowest since 2017 — his second season in the NFL. Despite the drop in grade, Decker is still a positive on the blind side.

His 78.2 PFF pass-blocking grade over the last three seasons is 23rd, and his 6.6% pressure rate allowed is 54th out of 104 tackles. Decker has also been a valuable run blocker for one of the best ground games in the league. He’ll likely get another chance at being a team’s starter.

After spending the last two seasons with the Giants, veteran guard Greg Van Roten hits free agency with the chance to land another starting job in the NFL. Van Roten brings a wealth of experience and positional flexibility to the fold. He’s logged snaps at right guard, left guard and center over his NFL career, and his 4.1% pressure rate allowed in 2025 was 18th-lowest among guards in the NFL.

Van Roten is one of a few veteran guards hitting the market, and having depth, as well as stable options on the offensive line, is always a welcome prospect for NFL teams, especially for those needing real presence up front.

For any defense that needs an adult in the room, look no further than veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. The six-time First Team All-Pro is in the twilight of his NFL career, but he is still playing excellent football — especially if you’re asking him to primarily get downhill and tackle ball-carriers.

Wagner’s 79.3 PFF grade ranked seventh among linebackers in the NFL, and he’s still one of the blitzing backers in the league — his 20 pressures were tied for the fourth-highest of his career. Wagner remains an elite run defender. His 90.3 PFF run defense grade was tied for fifth-highest at the position, and the fourth-straight season he’s posted a run defense grade over 90.0.

ED Cameron Jordan

After 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Jordan hits free agency for the first time. There’s a good chance the veteran edge rusher ends up back with the Saints, but he’s breaking new ground by even hitting the market. Jordan compiled a 76.0 PFF grade in 2025, 23rd among edge rushers, and his highest since 2021.

Jordan doesn’t impact the game as a pass-rusher as much at age 36, but his 10 sacks were his best for four seasons, and he still impacts the game as a run defender. Jordan notched an 82.1 PFF run defense grade — the fifth-highest among edge defenders.

G Joel Bitonio

Like many free agents this offseason, Bitonio has spent his entire NFL career with one team: the Cleveland Browns. Bitonio hits free agency following 12 years in Cleveland, and though he won’t be classed as an elite guard anymore, he still has a lot to offer any NFL team looking to bolster their interior offensive line.

Bitonio earned a 70.7 PFF grade in 2025, 21st among guards in the NFL, allowing two sacks and 31 pressures. His 75.7 PFF pass blocking grade was eighth at the position.