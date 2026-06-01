Rams secure a pass-rushing titan: Myles Garrett arrives in Los Angeles carrying a legendary streak of seven consecutive seasons with a PFF pass-rushing grade above 90.0, leading all NFL players with a dominant 0.79 PFF WAR over the past two years.

Cleveland commands a historically prolific young edge protector: In return for Garrett, the Browns acquire Jared Verse, whose 188 total pressures across his first two NFL seasons rank first among all edge defenders in the PFF era since 2006.

Unmatched volume production shifts to the West Coast: Since entering the league as the first overall pick in 2017, Garrett leads the entire NFL with 622 total pressures and 135 sacks, fortifying a Rams team that paced the league in offensive efficiency last season.

The Los Angeles Rams have never been afraid of a blockbuster move, and they may have pulled off their biggest one since acquiring Matthew Stafford.

The Rams are finalizing a trade that will send two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns to Los Angeles in exchange for former Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick and additional draft compensation that remains under negotiation, according to reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Myles Garrett: Career pass-rush grades Season Pass-rush snaps PFF Pass-rush grade Grade rank 2025 507 93.3 1st of 130 2024 477 92.8 2nd of 131 2023 522 94.7 1st of 121 2022 490 93.5 1st of 130 2021 543 92.7 1st of 124 2020 568 90.1 4th of 123 2019 324 91.6 2nd of 117 2018 599 86.2 7th of 112 2017 300 78.9 22nd of 121

The move is shocking, but it is also entirely on brand for a Rams organization that has repeatedly shown a willingness to sacrifice future assets in pursuit of championships. The franchise famously traded for Stafford ahead of the 2021 season and went on to win a Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Now, the franchise has acquired arguably the best defensive player in football.

Garrett finished the 2025 season as the No. 1 player in the NFL after ranking second in 2024, first in 2023 and sixth in 2022. Since arriving as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, he has built a résumé that is already on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

Wins Above Replacement Myles Garrett · ED -0.04 0.23 0.49 0.76 1.02 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2017 · 0.22 WAR · Rank 17 of 201 at ED 2017 · 0.22 WAR · Rank 17 of 201 at ED 0.22 2018 · 0.28 WAR · Rank 9 of 188 at ED 2018 · 0.28 WAR · Rank 9 of 188 at ED 0.28 2019 · 0.17 WAR · Rank 20 of 191 at ED 2019 · 0.17 WAR · Rank 20 of 191 at ED 0.17 2020 · 0.30 WAR · Rank 8 of 216 at ED 2020 · 0.30 WAR · Rank 8 of 216 at ED 0.30 2021 · 0.64 WAR · Rank 2 of 225 at ED 2021 · 0.64 WAR · Rank 2 of 225 at ED 0.64 2022 · 0.88 WAR · Rank 1 of 216 at ED 2022 · 0.88 WAR · Rank 1 of 216 at ED 0.88 2023 · 0.91 WAR · Rank 2 of 211 at ED 2023 · 0.91 WAR · Rank 2 of 211 at ED 0.91 2024 · 0.11 WAR · Rank 1 of 199 at ED 2024 · 0.11 WAR · Rank 1 of 199 at ED 0.11 2025 · 0.69 WAR · Rank 1 of 215 at ED 2025 · 0.69 WAR · Rank 1 of 215 at ED 0.69 Player WAR Positional avg Hover a season for WAR rank Avg ED (200+ snaps)

Garrett has played 7,166 career snaps and earned a pass-rushing grade above 90.0 in each of the past seven seasons. His 2025 campaign was another dominant showing, as he generated 84 total pressures, including a league-leading 25 sacks, while adding 14 quarterback hits and 45 hurries.

What's perhaps most remarkable is that Garrett produced those numbers despite facing some of the most aggressive attention in football. He was chipped on 26.07% of his snaps in 2025, the second-highest rate among edge defenders behind only T.J. Watt. And he was double-teamed on a staggering 59.06% of his pass-rushing snaps, the second-highest mark in the NFL behind only Eric Armstead.

No edge defender has been more disruptive since Garrett entered the league. Since 2017, his 95.9 pass-rushing grade ranks first among all edge defenders, ahead of Micah Parsons (94.9) and Aidan Hutchinson (93.2). He also owns the highest pass-rush win rate among defenders with at least 1,000 pass-rushing snaps during that span at 21.8%.

The production is just as impressive. Garrett's 135 sacks since 2017 are 13 more than any other player in the NFL, while his 622 total pressures lead all defenders. Danielle Hunter ranks second with 583.

Pass-rush production since 2006 (edge defenders; min. 1,000 pass-rush snaps) Pressure rate Pass-rush win rate 2.1 7.5 12.8 18.2 23.6 3.5 7.9 12.3 16.6 20.9 Cameron Jordan (Saints) x: 11.8 y: 11.3 Terrell Suggs (Chiefs) x: 9.5 y: 10.9 Jason Pierre-Paul (Buccaneers) x: 9 y: 9.8 Julius Peppers (Panthers) x: 10.6 y: 11.3 Carlos Dunlap (Chiefs) x: 10.5 y: 12.4 Von Miller (Tigers) x: 16.6 y: 16.4 Jared Allen (Chiefs) x: 10.3 y: 11.8 Khalil Mack (Chargers) x: 16 y: 14.6 Chandler Jones (Raiders) x: 11.9 y: 11.2 Tamba Hali (Chiefs) x: 12.6 y: 13.1 Mario Williams (Rams) x: 9.3 y: 11.2 Jerry Hughes (Texans) x: 14.2 y: 13.6 DeMarcus Ware (Broncos) x: 13.3 y: 14.8 Danielle Hunter (Texans) x: 15.1 y: 14.3 Everson Griffen (Vikings) x: 12.5 y: 12.1 Michael Bennett (Ducks) x: 12.8 y: 13.4 Brandon Graham (Eagles) x: 16.7 y: 15.3 Chris Long (Eagles) x: 12.2 y: 12.7 Trent Cole (Colts) x: 11.6 y: 12.9 Brian Robison (Vikings) x: 9.2 y: 11 Ryan Kerrigan (Eagles) x: 11.9 y: 13 Jadeveon Clowney (Cowboys) x: 13.3 y: 12.4 Robert Quinn (Eagles) x: 11.5 y: 11.7 Dwight Freeney (Lions) x: 14.1 y: 14.3 Justin Houston (Dolphins) x: 13.9 y: 13.8 Elvis Dumervil (49ers) x: 12.6 y: 13.5 DeMarcus Lawrence (Seahawks) x: 13.8 y: 13.3 Myles Garrett (Browns) x: 21.8 y: 15.3 Myles Garrett Michael Johnson (Utes) x: 6.8 y: 8.5 Preston Smith (Commanders) x: 10.6 y: 11.1 Leonard Floyd (Falcons) x: 10.8 y: 11.3 T.J. Watt (Steelers) x: 15.1 y: 13.6 Robert Mathis (Colts) x: 10.9 y: 12.2 Melvin Ingram III (Dolphins) x: 13.4 y: 13.2 Jabaal Sheard (Dolphins) x: 11.4 y: 11.6 Yannick Ngakoue (Patriots) x: 9.7 y: 11.3 Cliff Avril (Seahawks) x: 11.1 y: 12.8 Charles Johnson (Huskies) x: 12.4 y: 13.3 Za'Darius Smith (Eagles) x: 14.9 y: 13.7 Frank Clark (Seahawks) x: 10.9 y: 11.5 Olivier Vernon (Browns) x: 12.7 y: 11.9 Clay Matthews (Rams) x: 10.7 y: 12.6 Cameron Wake (Titans) x: 16.5 y: 16.8 Bud Dupree (Chargers) x: 7.3 y: 9.7 Maxx Crosby (Raiders) x: 14.9 y: 13 Will Smith (Golden Eagles) x: 7.8 y: 8.9 Whitney Mercilus (Packers) x: 10 y: 10.7 Justin Tuck (Raiders) x: 8.9 y: 10.6 Connor Barwin (Giants) x: 7.4 y: 9.2 Shaun Phillips (Chargers) x: 8.3 y: 10.1 Dante Fowler Jr. (Cowboys) x: 10.7 y: 12 Chris Clemons (Jaguars) x: 10.1 y: 11.8 Mario Addison (Texans) x: 12.3 y: 12.1 Joey Bosa (Bills) x: 18.1 y: 15.3 Emmanuel Ogbah (Jaguars) x: 7.4 y: 10 Adrian Clayborn (Browns) x: 12.1 y: 11.2 Brian Orakpo (Titans) x: 12.1 y: 12.8 Harold Landry III (Patriots) x: 7.6 y: 10.5 Osi Umenyiora (Giants) x: 10.1 y: 11.5 Kamerion Wimbley (Browns) x: 9.8 y: 11.4 Andre Carter (Commanders) x: 9 y: 9.7 Robert Geathers (Bengals) x: 5.8 y: 7.6 Derrick Morgan (Titans) x: 11.6 y: 12.2 Rob Ninkovich (Patriots) x: 8.3 y: 11.3 Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers) x: 13.6 y: 14.2 James Harrison (Patriots) x: 14.6 y: 14.8 John Abraham (Falcons) x: 13.6 y: 15.1 Ahmad Brooks (Packers) x: 8.1 y: 10.7 Trey Hendrickson (Ravens) x: 16.4 y: 15.2 Josh Hines-Allen (Jaguars) x: 16.3 y: 14.9 Calvin Pace (Cardinals) x: 7 y: 9.4 Kyle Vanden Bosch (Titans) x: 9.8 y: 10.9 Matthew Judon (Bills) x: 9.7 y: 13 Mathias Kiwanuka (Giants) x: 7.5 y: 9.3 Markus Golden (Steelers) x: 12.9 y: 13.1 Nick Bosa (49ers) x: 18.8 y: 17.3 Brian Burns (Giants) x: 11.3 y: 12.6 Sam Hubbard (Bengals) x: 8.4 y: 10.2 Montez Sweat (Bears) x: 12.3 y: 12.4 Robert Ayers (Buccaneers) x: 12.7 y: 12.3 Josh Sweat (Cardinals) x: 13.3 y: 11.9 Erik Walden (Titans) x: 8 y: 9.8 Deatrich Wise Jr. (Commanders) x: 11.7 y: 10.6 Jason Babin (Texans) x: 11 y: 13 Haason Reddick (Buccaneers) x: 11.9 y: 12.8 Paul Kruger (Saints) x: 10.9 y: 11.8 William Hayes (Dolphins) x: 10.4 y: 11.5 Ray Edwards (Vikings) x: 10.2 y: 11.6 Arden Key (Colts) x: 12 y: 10.9 Darryl Tapp (Buccaneers) x: 7.8 y: 9.4 Brooks Reed (Titans) x: 9 y: 9.8 Lamarr Houston (Bears) x: 9 y: 11.7 Chris Kelsay (Bills) x: 6.4 y: 7.9 Vinny Curry (Jets) x: 12.7 y: 13.6 Jarret Johnson (Ravens) x: 5.6 y: 7.5 Dawuane Smoot (Jaguars) x: 10.3 y: 8.9 Rashan Gary (Cowboys) x: 15 y: 15.2 Samson Ebukam (Falcons) x: 11.3 y: 10.8 Bradley Chubb (Bills) x: 12.8 y: 13.1 Aldon Smith (Cowboys) x: 13.5 y: 14.9 Derek Barnett (Texans) x: 11 y: 10 Trey Flowers (Dolphins) x: 14.1 y: 12.2 Alex Okafor (Chiefs) x: 9.6 y: 10.7 Alex Highsmith (Steelers) x: 14.1 y: 12.2 Kroy Biermann (Falcons) x: 8.6 y: 9.7 Jeremy Mincey (Cowboys) x: 9.6 y: 10.4 Juqua Parker (Eagles) x: 10.5 y: 12 Jason Taylor (Dolphins) x: 9.1 y: 10.2 Andre Branch (Dolphins) x: 7.6 y: 8.8 Vic Beasley Jr. (Raiders) x: 9 y: 10 Lamarr Woodley (Cardinals) x: 11.1 y: 14 D.J. Wonnum (Lions) x: 8.2 y: 8.6 Ezekiel Ansah (49ers) x: 11.5 y: 13.6 Bruce Irvin (Dolphins) x: 9.4 y: 11.3 Al-Quadin Muhammad (Buccaneers) x: 9.5 y: 9.4 Aaron Kampman (Packers) x: 11 y: 12.5 Anthony Spencer (Cowboys) x: 9.9 y: 11.7 Alex Brown (Bears) x: 7.2 y: 8.3 George Karlaftis (Chiefs) x: 12.2 y: 12.9 Chase Young (Saints) x: 13.4 y: 12.6 Denico Autry (Texans) x: 12.1 y: 11.6 Carl Granderson (Saints) x: 11 y: 11 Uchenna Nwosu (Seahawks) x: 10.2 y: 12.6 James Hall (Lions) x: 10.7 y: 11.3 Greg Hardy (Cowboys) x: 11 y: 12.7 Mark Anderson (Bears) x: 8.3 y: 9.8 Aidan Hutchinson (Lions) x: 21.2 y: 16.3 Mike Danna (Chiefs) x: 7.7 y: 8.5 Willie Young (Bears) x: 10.5 y: 12 Carl Lawson (Ravens) x: 15.3 y: 13.2 Dee Ford (49ers) x: 11 y: 12.5 Israel Idonije (Bears) x: 8.2 y: 9.4 Benson Mayowa (Seahawks) x: 9.6 y: 9.4 Shaq Lawson (Panthers) x: 8.4 y: 10 Greg Rousseau (Bills) x: 14.8 y: 14.5 Odafe Oweh (Commanders) x: 14.1 y: 13.1 Pernell McPhee (Ravens) x: 13.6 y: 14.2 Dorance Armstrong (Commanders) x: 9.7 y: 11.3 Adewale Ogunleye (Bears) x: 9 y: 9.8 Kyle Van Noy (Ravens) x: 10.8 y: 12.3 Carl Nassib (Buccaneers) x: 7.7 y: 8.9 Micah Parsons (Packers) x: 21.5 y: 19.5 Joey Porter (Steelers) x: 7.1 y: 8.9 Kwity Paye (Raiders) x: 10.8 y: 9.5 Romeo Okwara (Lions) x: 9.7 y: 10.7 Charles Harris (Eagles) x: 11.2 y: 10.2 Arik Armstead (Jaguars) x: 13.3 y: 11.2 Wallace Gilberry (Bengals) x: 8.4 y: 10.2 Travon Walker (Jaguars) x: 10.6 y: 11.3 Trent Murphy (Bills) x: 11.1 y: 10.6 Tanoh Kpassagnon (Bears) x: 7.2 y: 8.7 Jonathon Cooper (Broncos) x: 11.7 y: 12.5 Lorenzo Carter (Falcons) x: 8.2 y: 9.4 Tyler Brayton (Raiders) x: 5.7 y: 6.4 Junior Galette (Redskins) x: 12.7 y: 13.5 Marcus Davenport (Lions) x: 14.8 y: 12.7 Jacob Martin (Titans) x: 12.2 y: 12.2 Raheem Brock (Seahawks) x: 7.3 y: 8.5 Clark Haggans (Steelers) x: 7.8 y: 10.6 Parys Haralson (49ers) x: 9.3 y: 11 Jonathan Greenard (Eagles) x: 13.8 y: 13.5 Nick Perry (Argonauts) x: 9.6 y: 10.5 Clelin Ferrell (49ers) x: 8.4 y: 10.2 Eugene Sims (Rams) x: 4.7 y: 7 Bryan Thomas (Jaguars) x: 7.2 y: 9.7 Charles Grant (Raiders) x: 6.7 y: 9.4 Kerry Hyder Jr. (Texans) x: 10.3 y: 10.9 Andrew Van Ginkel (Vikings) x: 12 y: 13.1 Kayvon Thibodeaux (Giants) x: 10.2 y: 9.9 J.J. Watt (Texans) x: 15.1 y: 11.8 A.J. Epenesa (Bills) x: 8.9 y: 10.1 Charles Omenihu (Commanders) x: 12.3 y: 11.7 Jaelan Phillips (Panthers) x: 15.5 y: 14.3 Devon Kennard (Ravens) x: 8 y: 9.3 Tyquan Lewis (Colts) x: 10.1 y: 11 Jamaal Anderson (Bengals) x: 5.4 y: 6.9 Jordan Jenkins (Bulldogs) x: 9.5 y: 10.6 Jason Jones (Dolphins) x: 6.6 y: 8.6 Anthony Nelson (Buccaneers) x: 10.4 y: 9 Aaron Schobel (Bills) x: 9.8 y: 11.3 Jihad Ward (Titans) x: 5.6 y: 8.6 Derrick Burgess (Raiders) x: 10.3 y: 12.4 Calais Campbell (Ravens) x: 14.5 y: 12.5 Tully Banta-Cain (Patriots) x: 10.8 y: 12.5 Mike Neal (Packers) x: 6.6 y: 9 K'Lavon Chaisson (Commanders) x: 10.5 y: 11.5 Darren Howard (Eagles) x: 8.1 y: 9.2 Patrick Kerney (Falcons) x: 8.9 y: 11.1 Rasheem Green (Bears) x: 6 y: 7.8 John Simon (Steelers) x: 7.8 y: 10 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (Eagles) x: 10.2 y: 9.9 Randy Gregory (49ers) x: 12.8 y: 13.1 Sam Acho (Buccaneers) x: 7 y: 10.1 Cassius Marsh (Bears) x: 9.2 y: 9.6 Bryce Huff (49ers) x: 17.5 y: 14.4 Chauncey Davis (Lumberjacks) x: 5.8 y: 6.6 Yetur Gross-Matos (49ers) x: 8.8 y: 8.4 Shawne Merriman (Chargers) x: 8.9 y: 11.1 Dayo Odeyingbo (Bears) x: 10.1 y: 8.6 Matt Shaughnessy (Cardinals) x: 5.7 y: 7.4 Courtney Upshaw (Falcons) x: 5.5 y: 7.1 Byron Young (Eagles) x: 12 y: 13.4 Matt Roth (Dolphins) x: 9.5 y: 11.9 John Franklin-Myers (Titans) x: 14.5 y: 13.6 Bobby McCray (Jaguars) x: 8.9 y: 10.4 Kony Ealy (Raiders) x: 8.7 y: 9.4 Tarell Basham (Titans) x: 11.3 y: 10.2 Will Anderson Jr. (Texans) x: 20.3 y: 17.5 Mike Vrabel (Patriots) x: 9.6 y: 11.4 Takk McKinley (Jets) x: 12.4 y: 12.6 Boye Mafe (Bengals) x: 11.3 y: 12.5 George Selvie (Giants) x: 6.2 y: 8.9 Nik Bonitto (Broncos) x: 14.5 y: 15.6 William Gholston (Buccaneers) x: 6.3 y: 7.6 Frostee Rucker (Raiders) x: 4.9 y: 6.9 Aaron Lynch (Jaguars) x: 11.6 y: 14 Lawrence Jackson (Lions) x: 7 y: 7.7 Chike Okeafor (Cardinals) x: 7.9 y: 8.5 Bertrand Berry (Beacons) x: 7.8 y: 8.6 Dewayne White (Buccaneers) x: 10.1 y: 11.6 Malik Reed (Dolphins) x: 8.2 y: 7.4 Kyler Fackrell (Chargers) x: 10.8 y: 9.4 Tyus Bowser (Dolphins) x: 11.7 y: 11.1 Tuli Tuipulotu (Chargers) x: 12.3 y: 13.7 Stylez White (Buccaneers) x: 12.1 y: 12.5 Lorenzo Alexander (Bills) x: 10.1 y: 13.2 Yaya Diaby (Buccaneers) x: 14.7 y: 13.4 Greg Ellis (Cowboys) x: 11.7 y: 12.3 Jeremiah Attaochu (Chargers) x: 9.9 y: 10.7 Jason Hunter (Packers) x: 6.1 y: 7.7 Phillip Daniels (Buckeyes) x: 3.9 y: 5 Jason Worilds (Steelers) x: 10.2 y: 12.4 DeMarcus Walker (Commanders) x: 11.3 y: 10.7 Travis LaBoy (Titans) x: 9.4 y: 11.3 Ogbo Okoronkwo (Eagles) x: 12.5 y: 12.3 Frank Zombo (Chiefs) x: 5.4 y: 6.5 Jared Verse (Rams) x: 17.9 y: 17 Jared Verse Wes Horton (Panthers) x: 5.8 y: 8.1 Jonathan Fanene (Bengals) x: 6.1 y: 6.7 Darrell Taylor (Texans) x: 8.8 y: 11 Devin Taylor (Giants) x: 7.2 y: 9.6 Justin Smith (Griffins) x: 10 y: 11.1 Paul Spicer (Jaguars) x: 9.3 y: 10.3 Leonard Little (Rams) x: 11 y: 13 Joseph Ossai (Jets) x: 10.8 y: 11.2 Antwan Barnes (Jets) x: 11.8 y: 14.3 Kevin Carter (Dolphins) x: 8.2 y: 9.6 Jimmy Wilkerson (Chiefs) x: 8 y: 8.6 Manny Lawson (49ers) x: 6.6 y: 9.5 Dave Ball (Titans) x: 7.3 y: 7.8 Stephen Weatherly (Broncos) x: 7.8 y: 9.2 Isaac Rochell (Raiders) x: 6.5 y: 7.2 Azeez Ojulari (Falcons) x: 7.2 y: 10.7 O'Brien Schofield (Falcons) x: 8 y: 10.2 Barkevious Mingo (Bears) x: 7.9 y: 11.2 Kingsley Enagbare (Jets) x: 9.5 y: 10.2 Efe Obada (Commanders) x: 10.6 y: 10.7 Antwan Odom (Titans) x: 9.3 y: 10.6 Keion White (49ers) x: 9.9 y: 9.1 Joshua Uche (Dolphins) x: 16.4 y: 15.4 Solomon Thomas (Titans) x: 6.8 y: 7.5 Jermaine Johnson (Titans) x: 11.9 y: 11.5 Arthur Moats (Steelers) x: 10.1 y: 12.8 Trevor Scott (Bears) x: 8.2 y: 8.7 Derrick Shelby (Falcons) x: 9.3 y: 8.8 Pat Jones II (Panthers) x: 7.4 y: 8.4 Gaines Adams (Bears) x: 9.1 y: 9.9 Kenechi Udeze (Vikings) x: 6.9 y: 9.3

The Rams know as well as any organization what an elite pass-rusher can mean to a championship-caliber team.

Aaron Donald served as the centerpiece of Los Angeles' defense for nearly a decade, earning 90.0-plus pass-rushing grades in eight of his nine NFL seasons while recording an astounding 841 pressures from the interior. That level of dominance helped define one of the most successful stretches in franchise history and culminated in a Super Bowl title.

Garrett arrives as a different type of player, but with a similar ability to dictate games. His presence gives the Rams a defensive cornerstone capable of changing protections, forcing offensive adjustments and creating opportunities for the rest of the defense while Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford continue to lead one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses.

NFL offenses: EPA per play in 2025 Team EPA/Play Rams 0.134 Bills 0.111 Cowboys 0.094 Packers 0.094 Lions 0.063 Colts 0.056 Patriots 0.054 Bears 0.043 49ers 0.028 Chiefs 0.024

For Cleveland, however, this is far from a salary dump.

Verse is one of the league's premier young pass-rushers and already one of the most productive edge defenders in football. He ranked No. 68 on the PFF 101 and has produced at an elite level since entering the league.

Verse generated 89 pressures, eight sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 66 hurries as a rookie in 2024, earning an 89.3 overall grade that ranked seventh at the position. He followed that up in 2025 with an 80.8 overall grade and 100 total pressures — tied for second among edge defenders — while recording nine sacks, 27 hits and 64 hurries.

His first two seasons compare favorably with some of the best pass-rushers of the PFF era.

Most total pressures by an edge defender through two years in the NFL -4.5 49.3 103 156.8 210.6 188 Jared Verse 174 Aidan Hutchinson 163 Von Miller 162 Aldon Smith 134 Khalil Mack 2006-2025

Among the 274 edge defenders who logged at least 250 pass-rushing snaps across their first two NFL seasons between 2006 and 2025, Verse ranks 10th in pass-rushing grade at 87.7 — one spot behind Garrett's 88.0. More impressively, Verse's 188 pressures across his first two seasons rank first among edge rushers in that group. Aidan Hutchinson ranks second with 174, while Von Miller sits third with 163.

Verse's 17.0% pressure rate ranks sixth among that group, while his 17.9% pass-rush win rate ranks fourth.

Myles Garrett vs. Jared Verse: Pass-rush production since 2024 Myles Garrett vs Jared Verse 1,691 Snaps 1,959 984 Pass-rush snaps 1,182 94.2 Pass-rush grade 88.1 84.7 Run defense grade 73.9 166 Total Pressures 188 24.00% Pass-rush win rate 17.90% 17.80% Pressure rate 17.00% 5.64% Run-stop rate 8.31% 0.79 PFF WAR 0.34

Garrett has been the most valuable edge defender in football over the past two seasons according to PFF WAR, posting a league-leading 0.79 WAR. Verse ranks eighth among edge defenders during that same span at 0.34 WAR, highlighting both Garrett's unmatched impact and the upside Cleveland is acquiring in return.

The Browns are receiving a premium young player and significant draft capital. The Rams are receiving one of the most dominant defensive players of his generation.

For an organization that has never been afraid to push its chips to the center of the table, that was apparently enough.