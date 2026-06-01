Rams secure a pass-rushing titan: Myles Garrett arrives in Los Angeles carrying a legendary streak of seven consecutive seasons with a PFF pass-rushing grade above 90.0, leading all NFL players with a dominant 0.79 PFF WAR over the past two years.
Cleveland commands a historically prolific young edge protector: In return for Garrett, the Browns acquire Jared Verse, whose 188 total pressures across his first two NFL seasons rank first among all edge defenders in the PFF era since 2006.
Unmatched volume production shifts to the West Coast: Since entering the league as the first overall pick in 2017, Garrett leads the entire NFL with 622 total pressures and 135 sacks, fortifying a Rams team that paced the league in offensive efficiency last season.
The move is shocking, but it is also entirely on brand for a Rams organization that has repeatedly shown a willingness to sacrifice future assets in pursuit of championships. The franchise famously traded for Stafford ahead of the 2021 season and went on to win a Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Now, the franchise has acquired arguably the best defensive player in football.
Garrett finished the 2025 season as the No. 1 player in the NFL after ranking second in 2024, first in 2023 and sixth in 2022. Since arriving as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, he has built a résumé that is already on a Hall of Fame trajectory.
Wins Above Replacement
Myles Garrett · ED
Garrett has played 7,166 career snaps and earned a pass-rushing grade above 90.0 in each of the past seven seasons. His 2025 campaign was another dominant showing, as he generated 84 total pressures, including a league-leading 25 sacks, while adding 14 quarterback hits and 45 hurries.
No edge defender has been more disruptive since Garrett entered the league. Since 2017, his 95.9 pass-rushing grade ranks first among all edge defenders, ahead of Micah Parsons (94.9) and Aidan Hutchinson (93.2). He also owns the highest pass-rush win rate among defenders with at least 1,000 pass-rushing snaps during that span at 21.8%.
The production is just as impressive. Garrett's 135 sacks since 2017 are 13 more than any other player in the NFL, while his 622 total pressures lead all defenders. Danielle Hunter ranks second with 583.
Pass-rush production since 2006 (edge defenders; min. 1,000 pass-rush snaps)
The Rams know as well as any organization what an elite pass-rusher can mean to a championship-caliber team.
Aaron Donald served as the centerpiece of Los Angeles' defense for nearly a decade, earning 90.0-plus pass-rushing grades in eight of his nine NFL seasons while recording an astounding 841 pressures from the interior. That level of dominance helped define one of the most successful stretches in franchise history and culminated in a Super Bowl title.
Garrett arrives as a different type of player, but with a similar ability to dictate games. His presence gives the Rams a defensive cornerstone capable of changing protections, forcing offensive adjustments and creating opportunities for the rest of the defense while Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford continue to lead one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses.
NFL offenses: EPA per play in 2025
Team
EPA/Play
Rams
0.134
Bills
0.111
Cowboys
0.094
Packers
0.094
Lions
0.063
Colts
0.056
Patriots
0.054
Bears
0.043
49ers
0.028
Chiefs
0.024
For Cleveland, however, this is far from a salary dump.
Verse is one of the league's premier young pass-rushers and already one of the most productive edge defenders in football. He ranked No. 68 on the PFF 101 and has produced at an elite level since entering the league.
Verse generated 89 pressures, eight sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 66 hurries as a rookie in 2024, earning an 89.3 overall grade that ranked seventh at the position. He followed that up in 2025 with an 80.8 overall grade and 100 total pressures — tied for second among edge defenders — while recording nine sacks, 27 hits and 64 hurries.
His first two seasons compare favorably with some of the best pass-rushers of the PFF era.
Most total pressures by an edge defender through two years in the NFL
2006-2025
Among the 274 edge defenders who logged at least 250 pass-rushing snaps across their first two NFL seasons between 2006 and 2025, Verse ranks 10th in pass-rushing grade at 87.7 — one spot behind Garrett's 88.0. More impressively, Verse's 188 pressures across his first two seasons rank first among edge rushers in that group. Aidan Hutchinson ranks second with 174, while Von Miller sits third with 163.
Verse's 17.0% pressure rate ranks sixth among that group, while his 17.9% pass-rush win rate ranks fourth.
Myles Garrett vs. Jared Verse: Pass-rush production since 2024
Garrett has been the most valuable edge defender in football over the past two seasons according to PFF WAR, posting a league-leading 0.79 WAR. Verse ranks eighth among edge defenders during that same span at 0.34 WAR, highlighting both Garrett's unmatched impact and the upside Cleveland is acquiring in return.
The Browns are receiving a premium young player and significant draft capital. The Rams are receiving one of the most dominant defensive players of his generation.
For an organization that has never been afraid to push its chips to the center of the table, that was apparently enough.