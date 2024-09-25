Week 3 Lockdown Report: The NFL's best defenders at preventing separation in coverage

• Christian Benford keeps producing: The Bills cornerback prevented separation on 88.3% of his opportunities in Week 3, keeping him in pole position for the season.

• Tariq Woolen is closing the gap: Woolen prevented separation on 81.82% of his opportunities in Week 3.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last couple of weeks, we have presented a new metric we’ve coined “Lockdown percentage,” which identifies The NFL's best defenders at preventing separation in coverage.

Here is how the league's defenders have fared after three weeks of action.

What is lockdown percentage?

This metric focuses on coverage, measuring how well a defender prevents a receiver from getting open. It excludes plays where the defender intentionally gives up space to protect the first-down marker or limit yards after the catch.

Week 3 lockdown report (min. 10 opportunities)