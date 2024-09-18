Week 2 Lockdown Report: The NFL's best defenders at preventing separation in coverage

• Christian Benford is locking down receivers to start the year: The Bills cornerback has prevented separation on 77.8% of his opportunities this season.

• Jaylen Watson is being tested early on: No cornerback in the NFL has been tested as much through two weeks.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

Up next is a new metric we’ve coined “Lockdown percentage.”

What is lockdown percentage?

This metric focuses on coverage, measuring how well a defender prevents a receiver from getting open. It excludes plays where the defender intentionally gives up space to protect the first-down marker or limit yards after the catch.

Week 2 lockdown report (min. 6 opportunities)