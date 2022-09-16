Latest NFL News & Rumors: Friday, September 16

Head coach Brandon Staley said they’re considering him “day to day” and the news is far better than having any broken bones in the area.

Herbert took a shot to the midsection with about five minutes left in Thursday night’s game. He ultimately missed just one play but was in clear discomfort while on the field and on the sideline.

His postgame press conference was canceled, and the team said X-rays were negative.

Further tests on Friday confirmed the rib cartilage fracture.