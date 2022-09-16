Latest NFL News & Rumors: Friday, September 16

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage
- Head coach Brandon Staley said they’re considering him “day to day” and the news is far better than having any broken bones in the area.
- Herbert took a shot to the midsection with about five minutes left in Thursday night’s game. He ultimately missed just one play but was in clear discomfort while on the field and on the sideline.
- His postgame press conference was canceled, and the team said X-rays were negative. Further tests on Friday confirmed the rib cartilage fracture.
- Herbert finished the game with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he also had a 99-yard pick-six, which gave Kansas City the lead. He finished the game with a 64.0 PFF grade.
- The Chargers offensive line also suffered multiple injuries in the game, as center Corey Linsley did not return due to a knee injury and right tackle Trey Pipkins left due to an ankle injury.
Miami Dolphins place OT Austin Jackson on IR
- Jackson left last week’s game against New England with an ankle injury and did not return.
- The former first-round pick started the game at right tackle after playing left tackle and left guard through the first two years of his career. He earned a 77.9 pass-blocking grade on Sunday, but 56.8 overall.
- Miami will rely on Greg Little, a former Panthers second-round pick, to take over for Jackson for the next four games.
- The Dolphins are also dealing with an injury on the left side of their offensive line, as LT Terron Armstead is listed as questionable with a toe injury.
Tennessee Titans sign pass-rusher Takk McKinley to practice squad
- McKinley, a former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick, spent last season with the Cleveland Browns and recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games. He earned a 58.4 PFF grade, the lowest of his career.
- His season was cut short after he suffered a ruptured Achilles in December.
- McKinley took visits with the Cardinals and Cowboys this summer before eventually signing with Tennessee today.
- The Titans have been looking for pass-rush depth after they lost Harold Landry III to a torn ACL before the season started.
Notable injury designations for Sunday
|Player
|Team
|Status
|‘22 PFF grade
|TE George Kittle
|San Francisco 49ers
|Groin/Questionable
|N/A
|RB Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans Saints
|Rib/Questionable
|54.2
|RB Leonard Fournette
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Hamstring/Questionable
|63.0
|WR Chris Godwin
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Hamstring/OUT
|64.6
|WR Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Calf/Questionable
|86.8
|WR Julio Jones
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Knee/Questionable
|77.2
|WR Russell Gage
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Hamstring/Questionable
|53.8
|WR Breshad Perriman
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Knee/Questionable
|51.8
|LT Donovan Smith
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Elbow/Doubtful
|62.9
|RT Tristan Wirfs
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Abdomen/Questionable
|79.0
|LB Shaquille Leonard
|Indianapolis Colts
|Back/OUT
|N/A
|WR Michael Pittman Jr.
|Indianapolis Colts
|Quad/Questionable
|77.5
|WR Alec Pierce
|Indianapolis Colts
|Concussion/OUT
|40.3
|DT DeForest Buckner
|Indianapolis Colts
|Hip/Questionable
|70.9
|S Kenny Moore
|Indianapolis Colts
|Hip/Questionable
|45.0
|RB JK Dobbins
|Baltimore Ravens
|Knee/Questionable
|N/A
|CB Marcus Peters
|Baltimore Ravens
|Knee/Questionable
|N/A
|CB Marlon Humphrey
|Baltimore Ravens
|Groin/Questionable
|61.3
|LT Ronnie Stanley
|Baltimore Ravens
|Ankle/Doubtful
|N/A
|WR James Proche
|Baltimore Ravens
|Groin/Doubtful
|N/A
|FB Pat Ricard
|Baltimore Ravens
|Calf/Questionable
|N/A
|WR Tee Higgins
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Concussion/Questionable
|69.5
|WR Allen Lazard
|Green Bay Packers
|Ankle/Questionable
|N/A
|LT David Bakhtiari
|Green Bay Packers
|Knee/Questionable
|N/A
|OL Elgton Jenkins
|Green Bay Packers
|Knee/Questionable
|N/A
|WR Velus Jones Jr.
|Chicago Bears
|Hamstring/Doubtful
|N/A
|RB Damien Williams
|Atlanta Falcons
|Rib/OUT
|55.2
|WR Rondale Moore
|Arizona Cardinals
|Hamstring/OUT
|N/A
|WR Andy Isabella
|Arizona Cardinals
|Back/OUT
|61.4
|LT Terron Armstead
|Miami Dolphins
|Toe/Questionable
|72.2
|C Justin Britt
|Houston Texans
|Personal/OUT
|44.6
|RB D’Andre Swift
|Detroit Lions
|Ankle/Questionable
|82.3
|C Frank Ragnow
|Detroit Lions
|Groin/OUT
|48.0
|G Jonah Jackson
|Detroit Lions
|Finger/Questionable
|67.6
|QB Mac Jones
|New England Patriots
|Back + Illness/Will Play
|66.2
|RB Najee Harris
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Foot/Will Play
|56.5
|WR Kadarius Toney
|New York Giants
|Hamstring/Questionable
|N/A
|LB Kayvon Thibodeaux
|New York Giants
|Knee/Doubtful
|N/A
|EDGE Azeez Ojulari
|New York Giants
|Calf/Doubtful
|N/A
|WR Wan’Dale Robinson
|New York Giants
|Knee/OUT
|75.4
|QB Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|Hand/OUT
|37.4
|WR Michael Gallup
|Dallas Cowboys
|Knee/OUT
|N/A
|RB Kenneth Walker
|Seattle Seahawks
|Hernia/Will Play
|N/A
|TE CJ Uzomah
|New York Jets
|Hamstring/Doubtful
|N/A
|RT Jack Conklin
|Cleveland Browns
|Knee/Questionable
|N/A
|WR Van Jefferson
|Los Angeles Rams
|Knee/OUT
|N/A
|OLB Leonard Floyd
|Los Angeles Rams
|Knee/Questionable
|37.7
|C Brian Allen
|Los Angeles Rams
|Knee/OUT
|67.6
|WR KJ Hamler
|Denver Broncos
|Knee + Hip/OUT
|50.4
|OLB Randy Gregory
|Denver Broncos
|Shoulder/Questionable
|84.8