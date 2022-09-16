NFL News & Analysis

Latest NFL News & Rumors: Friday, September 16

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

By Ari Meirov
Sep 16, 2022
Los Angeles Chargers Tennessee Titans Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage

  • Head coach Brandon Staley said they’re considering him “day to day” and the news is far better than having any broken bones in the area. 
  • Herbert took a shot to the midsection with about five minutes left in Thursday night’s game. He ultimately missed just one play but was in clear discomfort while on the field and on the sideline.
  • His postgame press conference was canceled, and the team said X-rays were negative. Further tests on Friday confirmed the rib cartilage fracture.
  • Herbert finished the game with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he also had a 99-yard pick-six, which gave Kansas City the lead. He finished the game with a 64.0 PFF grade.
  • The Chargers offensive line also suffered multiple injuries in the game, as center Corey Linsley did not return due to a knee injury and right tackle Trey Pipkins left due to an ankle injury.

Miami Dolphins place OT Austin Jackson on IR

  • Jackson left last week’s game against New England with an ankle injury and did not return.
  • The former first-round pick started the game at right tackle after playing left tackle and left guard through the first two years of his career. He earned a 77.9 pass-blocking grade on Sunday, but 56.8 overall.
  • Miami will rely on Greg Little, a former Panthers second-round pick, to take over for Jackson for the next four games.
  • The Dolphins are also dealing with an injury on the left side of their offensive line, as LT Terron Armstead is listed as questionable with a toe injury.

Tennessee Titans sign pass-rusher Takk McKinley to practice squad

  • McKinley, a former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick, spent last season with the Cleveland Browns and recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games. He earned a 58.4 PFF grade, the lowest of his career.
  • His season was cut short after he suffered a ruptured Achilles in December.
  • McKinley took visits with the Cardinals and Cowboys this summer before eventually signing with Tennessee today.
  • The Titans have been looking for pass-rush depth after they lost Harold Landry III  to a torn ACL before the season started. 

Notable injury designations for Sunday 

Player Team Status ‘22 PFF grade
TE George Kittle San Francisco 49ers Groin/Questionable N/A
RB Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints Rib/Questionable 54.2
RB Leonard Fournette Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hamstring/Questionable 63.0
WR Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hamstring/OUT 64.6
WR Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Calf/Questionable 86.8
WR Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers Knee/Questionable 77.2
WR Russell Gage Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hamstring/Questionable 53.8
WR Breshad Perriman Tampa Bay Buccaneers Knee/Questionable 51.8
LT Donovan Smith Tampa Bay Buccaneers Elbow/Doubtful 62.9
RT Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Abdomen/Questionable 79.0
LB Shaquille Leonard Indianapolis Colts Back/OUT N/A
WR Michael Pittman Jr. Indianapolis Colts Quad/Questionable 77.5
WR Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts Concussion/OUT 40.3
DT DeForest Buckner Indianapolis Colts Hip/Questionable 70.9
S Kenny Moore Indianapolis Colts Hip/Questionable 45.0
RB JK Dobbins Baltimore Ravens Knee/Questionable N/A
CB Marcus Peters Baltimore Ravens Knee/Questionable N/A
CB Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens Groin/Questionable 61.3
LT Ronnie Stanley Baltimore Ravens Ankle/Doubtful N/A
WR James Proche Baltimore Ravens Groin/Doubtful N/A
FB Pat Ricard Baltimore Ravens Calf/Questionable N/A
WR Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals Concussion/Questionable 69.5
WR Allen Lazard Green Bay Packers Ankle/Questionable N/A
LT David Bakhtiari Green Bay Packers Knee/Questionable N/A
OL Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers Knee/Questionable N/A
WR Velus Jones Jr. Chicago Bears Hamstring/Doubtful N/A
RB Damien Williams Atlanta Falcons Rib/OUT 55.2
WR Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals Hamstring/OUT N/A
WR Andy Isabella Arizona Cardinals Back/OUT 61.4
LT Terron Armstead Miami Dolphins Toe/Questionable 72.2
C Justin Britt Houston Texans Personal/OUT 44.6
RB D’Andre Swift Detroit Lions Ankle/Questionable 82.3
C Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions Groin/OUT 48.0
G Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions Finger/Questionable 67.6
QB Mac Jones New England Patriots Back + Illness/Will Play 66.2
RB Najee Harris Pittsburgh Steelers Foot/Will Play 56.5
WR Kadarius Toney New York Giants Hamstring/Questionable N/A
LB Kayvon Thibodeaux  New York Giants Knee/Doubtful N/A
EDGE Azeez Ojulari New York Giants Calf/Doubtful N/A
WR Wan’Dale Robinson New York Giants Knee/OUT 75.4
QB Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys Hand/OUT 37.4
WR Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys Knee/OUT N/A
RB Kenneth Walker Seattle Seahawks Hernia/Will Play N/A
TE CJ Uzomah New York Jets Hamstring/Doubtful N/A
RT Jack Conklin Cleveland Browns Knee/Questionable N/A
WR Van Jefferson Los Angeles Rams Knee/OUT N/A
OLB Leonard Floyd Los Angeles Rams Knee/Questionable 37.7
C Brian Allen Los Angeles Rams Knee/OUT 67.6
WR KJ Hamler Denver Broncos Knee + Hip/OUT 50.4
OLB Randy Gregory Denver Broncos Shoulder/Questionable 84.8
